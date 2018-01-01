Learning how to start an online business follows the same principles as starting any business: Find a need and fill it. Running a business online, however, requires different infrastructure than a brick-and-mortar business, such as a website, website copy, online payment funnels and marketing strategy to attract customers to the website.

Basic steps:

Find a need and fill it: Start with a market -- find a group of people who are searching for a solution to a problem, but not finding many results.

Write copy that sells: Website copy needs to be compelling. It must establish why the product will benefit the buyer and tells a clear narrative.

Design and build your website: Keep the design simple, make site navigation clear and make the payment system easy to use.

Drive targeted buyers to your site: There are a number of ways to attract buyers to your site, such as pay-per-click advertising, calls-to-action, email promotions, organic search and forming affiliate partnerships.

Establish an expert reputation for yourself: One of the ways to establish yourself as an expert is to offer information for free on other sites. Also, get involved in relevant industry forums, such as ones found on LinkedIn.

Use the power of email marketing to turn visitors into buyers: Create an opt-in list of customers and potential customers so that you can continue to build a relationship with them via email, which can be one of the most powerful -- and inexpensive -- marketing tools.