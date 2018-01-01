Allen Moon

Allen Moon is the founder of On Deck Marketing, an internet marketing agency that specializes in product marketing strategies, e-commerce and online marketing.

More From Allen Moon

Promoted Tweets: Is Your Business Ready?
Promoted Tweets: Is Your Business Ready?

Twitter's new ad model hinges on engaging its users. Make sure your content fits the bill.
How Google's Keyword Tool Can Point You Toward Profits
How Google's Keyword Tool Can Point You Toward Profits

A quick and dirty way to validate your niche market
How the iPad Will Change the Way You Do Business
How the iPad Will Change the Way You Do Business

Early reviews have been tepid, but Apple's latest still demands attention from your business.
How to Make Money Online Without a Website
How to Make Money Online Without a Website

A pay-per-click affiliate program is a great way to leverage the keyword skills you already have.
6 Mobile Musts for Your Online Business
6 Mobile Musts for Your Online Business

Use these tips to prepare for the coming smartphone search revolution.
Put the 'Pay' in Pay-Per-Click
Put the 'Pay' in Pay-Per-Click

Are your customers all click and no conversion? Check your campaign for these 6 roadblocks.
9 Vital Statistics for Tracking Site Traffic
9 Vital Statistics for Tracking Site Traffic

When you know who your visitors are, you can turn them into customers.
5 Easy Ways to Optimize Your Website for Bing
5 Easy Ways to Optimize Your Website for Bing

If you've never bothered with Microsoft's search offerings before, now's the time to start.
Website Maintenance Musts
Website Maintenance Musts

Keep your online business running smoothly with a monthly checkup of these crucial areas.
From Keyword to Business Idea in 8 Steps
From Keyword to Business Idea in 8 Steps

Learn the language of people's problems, and you'll discover untapped markets.
How to Start a Business Online
How to Start a Business Online

Seven tried and true steps for attracting visitors to your site--and getting them to buy.
