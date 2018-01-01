Huawei
Huawei
U.S. Government to Carriers: You Want Federal Funds? Better Ditch Huawei.
FCC chairman Ajit Pai is proposing eliminating government subsidies for U.S. telecom carriers that buy from suppliers that could pose a national security risk.
More From This Topic
Apple
Apple Overtakes Samsung as the World's No. 1 Smartphone Seller
The Cupertino, Calif. tech titan has stolen the South Korean electronic giant's thunder in the smartphone sales war for the first time since 2011. But upstart Xiaomi might have the most to boast about.
Huawei
Huawei Plans Big Push to Sell Its Phones, Wearable Devices in U.S.
After legislators branded it a national security threat, the company is planning a campaign to win over U.S. consumers.
Mobile
Super-Speedy 5G Mobile Network Slated to Kick Off at the 2018 World Cup
Huawei and leading Russian carrier Megafon are honing the technology in the run-up to the 2018 games.
Technology
NSA Reportedly Put Spyware on Consumer Tech Products
New revelations about the NSA shed light on the extent of its cyber-exploits and the special hacking unit that can gain access to your whole digital life.