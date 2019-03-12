Techie Tuesday: An Era Ends With Adobe Shockwave's Demise & World Wide Web Turns 30! Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
- Today is the 20th anniversary of the World Wide Web. Invented by Sir Tim Berners Lee on March 12, 1989, it is an information space where documents and other web resources are identified by Uniform Resource Locators, and are accessible via the Internet.
- China- US Trade war goes to Germany. USA has asked Germany government to stop giving 5G infrastructure contracts to Chinese-tech firm Huawei owing to security reasons.
- Adobe Shockwave, the software we installed in our PCs to run interactive applications, will soon be a thing of the past. After having topped the popularity for the past two decades, Shockwave will be brought down by Adobe on April 9.
- Apple is going to make its users data even more secure. It is working on the technology to put end-to-end encryption to a phone's Unique Id, and thus preventing further, the prevent law enforcement agencies from tracking data of its users.
