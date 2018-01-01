Icons

10 Memorable Quotes from Pop Legend David Bowie
Take a look back at some of the wisdom the iconic artist leaves behind.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
Playboy CEO: Nudity Could Completely Vanish From the Brand
How Scott Flanders is cleaning up an aging American empire by leaning on its legacy and pushing its digital potential.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 13 min read
Larry Page and Sergey Brin
Google's co-founders may not have the name recognition of say, Bill Gates, but give them time: Google hasn't been around nearly as long as Microsoft.
5 min read
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg hasn't turned 25, but he's already proved you don't need years of work experience under your belt to become the world's youngest self-made billionaire.
4 min read
Marc Andreessen
Internet Evangelist
9 min read
Mary Kay Ash
A beauty queen opens up the world of entrepreneurship to tens of thousands of women.
8 min read
Burton Baskin & Irvine Robbins
Ice Cream Emperors
8 min read
Leon L. Bean
Country Slicker And Demon Merchandiser
7 min read
Jeff Bezos
The King Of E-Commerce
7 min read
Enid Bissett, Ida Rosenthal & William Rosenthal
An Uplifting Idea
8 min read
The 20th century jumped from the Industrial Revolution to the Information Age due to these visionary icons. Read about what makes them great, and come back to see who will be added as the 21st century takes shape.
