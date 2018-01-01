IKEA
News and Trends
Ikea Is Getting Into Self-Driving Cars
Plus, Chipotle launches a mentoring program and J. Crew sets up shop on Amazon.
More From This Topic
News & Trends
Volvo to Create the Next Flying Car?
Plus, A UK-based health service startup raises $26.1 million and IKEA is looking for startups to join its Bootcamp program.
Bricks and Clicks
These 2 Graphs Explain the Retail 'Apocalypse'
Brick-and-mortar stores can't beat the convenience of online shopping, and they shouldn't try. Customers come through their doors for something else.
IKEA
Ikea $5 Serving Bowl Is a Fire Risk
Putting objects that are flammable in a shiny metal bowl out in the sun results in an inevitable bowl of fire.
IKEA
Ikea Designers Using Mars Simulator for Ideas Understand a Secret About Creativity
Pretending you're someone else or somewhere else can help you think more creatively.
IKEA
This New $2,145 Handbag Looks Oddly Similar to Ikea's 99 Cent Shopping Bag
If you're on the market for a new handbag, you might want to think twice before dropping some serious cash.
IKEA
IKEA's 'Open Platform' Embraces Furniture Hacking
Dubbed 'Delaktig,' the new range of modular goods is expected to launch in 2018.
IKEA
IKEA Agrees to $50 Million Settlement in Fatal Dresser Case
Two U.S. toddlers died in separate 2014 incidents when MALM dressers fell on them. A 22-month-old boy was killed this year in a similar incident.
Growth Strategies
How a Price Simplifying Epiphany Turned IKEA Into a Billion-Dollar Business
A brainstorm turned Ingvar Kamprad, the founder of IKEA, from a mail-order business owner into an entrepreneur who turned the furniture industry upside down.
IKEA
IKEA Recalls 36 Million Chests, Dressers After Six Deaths
Tipped-over furniture or television sets kill a U.S. child every two weeks, according to U.S. commission.
Frugal
Lifestyles of the Rich and Frugal: 7 Thrifty Millionaires and Billionaires
These folks have money, but they also have restraint.