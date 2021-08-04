Ikea Releases Bizarre-Scented Candle

There are just under 2,000 candles available, so IKEA loyalists who want to win the Store in a Box prize must enter the 10th Anniversary Family Sweepstakes.

learn more about Entrepreneur Staff

By Entrepreneur Staff

Hector Vivas | Getty Images

To mark its 10-year anniversary of its Family Program, IKEA has released a new candle -- called Huvudroll -- that smells like the Swedish meatballs available in its in-store restaurants.

A spokesperson for the Swedish home goods brand told Entrepreneur the Store in a Box package "brings together the sensory experiences of visiting an IKEA store all in one compact box."

It "is a surprise and delight item that takes the best, more recognizable pieces of an IKEA store for lucky winners to bring home."

IKEA Family members can enter the sweepstakes at this link, starting Friday.

The 10-year anniversary of the Family program will include sweepstakes, giveaways, and special offers like discounts on certain products.

The Family club membership is free and gives members discounts on products as well as perks like a free hot drink every time they visit an IKEA location.
