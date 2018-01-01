Inspiring

More From This Topic

8 Inspirational Quotes on Leadership, Courage and Success From Nelson Mandela
On the birthday of the former South African president, here's a look at his inspirational leadership, in his words.
Jenna Goudreau | 1 min read
SXSW 2017: The CEO of This Futuristic Automaker Makes Time for Art -- Maybe You Should, Too
There's a clever reason she posts haikus to Twitter.
Linda Lacina | 4 min read
10 Quotes on Persistence to Help You Keep Going
The ability to keep making progress may just be the greatest skill an entrepreneur can learn.
Adam Toren | 4 min read
Tim Ferriss's 7-Step Checklist for Overcoming Fear
If you are nervous about making a big jump, the best-selling author has your antidote.
Tim Ferriss | 5 min read
How Guy Fieri's Empire Almost Burned to the Ground
The Food Network wild man opens up about writing his latest book and overcoming every small-business owner's worst nightmare.
Dan Bova | 2 min read
7 Steps to Building an Inspired Team That Achieves Amazing Results
Inspired teams need less management and achieve better results. Follow these steps to building your own team.
Gordon Tredgold | 4 min read
Harry Houdini's Most Mind-bending Quotes
The most spectacular illusionist who ever lived died 90 years ago.
Bill Schulz | 2 min read
The Leadership Styles Clinton and Trump Use to Connect With Supporters
Whether voters are with her or want to make America great again might well depend on how they're hardwired to respect collaboration or a more direct approach.
Thuy Sindell and Milo Sindell | 4 min read
What Coach K Can Teach You About Leadership and the Morning Habits of NBA Stars
The most winningest coach in NCAA Division I basketball history wants to show you how to be a better leader. He's qualified to do that, don't you think?
Dan Bova | 10 min read
How This Founder Uses His Competitiveness to Succeed in Business
For our series '20 Questions' Matt Ehrlichman, CEO and co-founder of Porch, talks about how he handles work-life balance, how winning motivates him and more.
Grace Reader | 9 min read
Everyone can use some inspiring sometimes -- especially hard-working entrepreneurs. 
