Children often look up to their father's accomplishments and dreams but few build on their work and continue their legacy. This Father's Day let's look at a few such families that have been the most inspiring father-son duos in business.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Every year, 18 June is celebrated as Father's Day to express love and gratitude to all the wonderful fathers and father figures in the world. It is said that a father's emotions are often unexpressed but his care and support form pillars of strength for their children throughout their lives. Children often look up to their father's accomplishments and dreams but few build on their work and continue their legacy. This Father's Day let's look at a few such families that have been the most inspiring father-son duos in business.

1. Jamsetji Tata

Jamsetji Tata who is regarded as the "Father of Indian Industry" was born on March 3, 1839. He is best known for setting up the Tata Iron and Steel Company (TISCO) in Jamshedpur. The idea of harnessing the power of a waterfall for clean energy first struck Jamsetji Tata during a picnic in Roha Creek Maharashtra. During this time the city of Mumbai was choking on the fumes of the Textile mills. He envisioned setting up one of the first hydroelectric power plants in the Western Ghats, one that could harness water to provide electricity but died before work could be completed. "Though he could not personally accomplish this tough task, Jamsetji's sons Dorab and Ratan subsequently laid the foundation for affordable and clean power for the city of Bombay," wrote the Tata Group on their website. Since then the work of his son Ratan Tata has been a legacy in the making, taking the Tata name to greater heights.

2. Dhirubhai Ambani

The name Ambani is well-known by almost every Indian. Dhirajlal Harichand Ambani, also known as Dhirubhai Ambani, is recognized for founding Reliance Commercial Corporation. Despite coming from a modestly wealthy family, the business he established went on to become one of India's most recognizable and successful brands. His work was later passed down to his two sons Mukesh and Anil Ambani. Mukesh as the eldest son has dutifully inherited a legacy of excellence and is living up to it in every way possible. Today the same act is carried out by the third generation of Ambani through the hands of Akash Ambani. His contributions to the growth and success of Reliance Industries, Jio Platforms, and other companies in the group are a testament to his leadership skills and strategic vision.

3. Sajjan Jindal

Sajjan Jindal is the Chairman and Managing Director of the JSW Group, a massive multi-billion conglomerate. His son, Parth Jindal has followed in the business magnate's footsteps and is currently heading JSW Cement as its Managing Director. In his time he has achieved beyond what was bestowed upon him but also became the CEO of Bengaluru FC which is owned by the JSW Group. Together, the father-son duo have big dreams for JSW, which has already diversified across sectors like steel, energy, and infrastructure. These dynamic father-and-son business success stories are truly exemplary. The stakes in business are high and despite it all, they are moving forward with the support of each other.

4. Lala Kedarnath Aggarwal

Lala Kedarnath Aggarwal moved to Delhi after the partition in 1947 from Bikaner to earn a livelihood. He started selling traditional sweets and savouries in a trolley in Chandni Chowk. His hard work and luck favoured him and the business soon took off. In a short span of time, he started a small shop named 'Bikaner Namkeen Bhandar' in the same area, offering nankeens and snacks. During the course of time, the establishment gained recognition as 'Bikanervala' and became popular for delivering Bikaneri bhujia and other authentic Indian snacks. In 1965, Lala's son, Shyam Sundar Aggarwal, joined the business to expand Bikanervala across and outside the National Capital Region. He also launched the packaged food brand- Bikano. Building on the legacy of Bikanervala, third-generation entrepreneur Manish Aggarwal joined the business in 2000. Bikano now offers different varieties of namkeens, cookies, sweets, papad, syrups, and flour-based foods like matthi and samosa. It has over 270 domestic and more than 320 international, with frozen foods forming the backbone of its export business. It exports to 45 countries, including America and England.