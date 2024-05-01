LenDenClub: The P2P Digital Lender

The Mumbai-based lending startup provides various loan types, such as personal, business, and medical loans.

Despite the prevalence of traditional financial institutions, a whopping 20 to 25 million salaried workers are devoid of credit access through them. To address this unmet need, Bhavin Patel and Dipesh Kark founded the peer to peer (P2P) lending platform LenDenClub in 2015.

The Mumbai-based lending startup provides various loan types, such as personal, business, and medical loans. Borrowers apply online, undergoing a KYC process and credit assessment. Based on risk and return characteristics, investors can then select which loans to fund.

According to Dipesh Karki, Co-founder and CTO of LenDenClub, "We connect individuals seeking loans with lenders looking to diversify their portfolio. By bringing lenders and borrowers in the peer to peer lending arena, LenDenClub delivers a win-win scenario for both lenders and borrowers."

"By leveraging technology and data-driven algorithms, we're able to assess creditworthiness more quickly and accurately, thereby enabling access to credit for those who have been underserved by traditional financial institutions," Dipesh says.

The startup claims that its tech code primarily revolves around modern technology stacks, with a focus on cloud infrastructure. "We use a wide range of technologies and languages, like PowerBI, Python, Java, PostGres, and Datalake," Dipesh says.

"For our end user experience, we prefer native solutions, though we also leverage hybrid technologies like react to enhance efficiency and user experience. We pride ourselves on our agile coding methodology, allowing us to adapt quickly to evolving project requirements," he adds.

The company claims to actively engage with its customers through various channels. Dipesh highlights, "We regularly solicit feedback to understand their evolving preferences and expectations."

In order to build trust with the clients and demonstrate commitment to compliance and openness, Dipesh emphasises that the regulators' oversight is essential. "All things considered, regulatory supervision has greatly impacted our strategy and enhanced P2P lending's legitimacy in the sector."

Having achieved unit profitability since 2021, the startup annually concentrates on methods to guarantee that it not only maintains but also grows profitability in a number of ways.

"Every year, we give top priority to strategies that maintain and increase profitability. Luckily, we've continued to have great profitability over time," as per Dipesh.

Dipesh wants LenDenClub to be easily available to everyone, with its financial solutions only a tap away in their pocket, offering trustworthy support when needed.

Amount of funding received - USD 11.5 million

Year of inception - 2015

Number of employees - 250+

No. of app downloads - 100k+ on Playstore

Current Turnover - AUM - INR 940 crore as of 29th Feb 2024 and the disbursement amount which was INR 13,794 crore