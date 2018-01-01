Internal Communications
Snapchat
In Leaked Memo to Snap Employees, CEO Evan Spiegel Argues Snap's Competitive Advantage Is That It's Not a Social Media Company
Also find out why he's dubbed 2018 'the year of the Cheetah.'
More From This Topic
Managing Remote Teams
Your Team Wants You to Abide by These 3 Unspoken Rules of Remote Team Management
Talking with people remains the absolute best way to communicate, even though technology allows you to avoid it.
Personal Branding For A Better Life
Building Your Personal Brand Where You Work
To avoid an employment crisis down the road, start doing simple, effective PR for yourself at the office, now.
Communication Strategies
6 Communication Tips to Strengthen Your Company's Culture
Teams often get tripped up by semantics as members interact. Here's how to model clear, consistent messaging and foster a more respectful work environment.
Conflict Management
Using Email to Resolve Conflicts Is a Reliable Way of Making Everything Worse
If you're solution to the problem is anything more complicated than "I am really sorry, it's all my fault'' you need to talk to the person.
Team-Building
Lessons on Helping People Bloom Learned In the Greenhouse
Orchids are finicky plants that bloom magnificently once you have managed to get their environment right. People are similar, and usually less finicky.
Entrepreneur Mindset
3 Ways to Encourage an Ownership Mindset in Your Employees
Your company grows by leaps when you get buy-in from team members and help them see their potential to lead from within.
Company Culture
3 Ways to Engage Offsite Employees in Your Culture
Reinforcing business culture beyond headquarters requires a blend of high-tech communication and personal interaction.
Transparency
How Being Transparent Helps Scale Your Company
A culture of trust is the bedrock for success. It starts living your core values every day.
Business Management
You Can't Afford to Fixate on Results at Any Cost
There's an upside to giving employees freedom to reach company goals on their own terms, but it isn't all upside.
Networking
How to Encourage Networking That Boosts Company Culture
Social hours and mixer-style events aren't the only ways for employees to connect beyond work meetings. The best conversations -- and internal relationships -- grow from a range of different interactions.