Israel

5 Growing Cyber-Security Epicenters Around the World
Cybersecurity

Cyber-security companies are hiring by the droves, with some creating hundreds or thousands of jobs every year alone.
Zach Cutler | 5 min read
This Startup Is Developing an Electric Car Battery That Charges in Minutes
Electric Cars

StoreDot's goal is for electric cars to travel hundreds of miles after just five minutes of charging.
Katie Fehrenbacher | 4 min read
The Startup Behind Popular Selfie-Editing App Facetune Raises $10 Million, Plans for New Products
Photography

This is Lightricks first-ever outside investment. The startup will double headcount and work on new photo-editing products.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Google Pilots Carpooling Program That Could Challenge Uber
Ridesharing Apps

Israel-based, Google-owned Waze announced a carpooling app RideWith.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
5 Budding Israeli Startups That Are Hoping to Make It in the Big Apple
Accelerators

ICONYC, a brand new New York City accelerator, is helping Israeli startups navigate the ever-elusive American market.
Geoff Weiss | 5 min read
The Ancient City of Jerusalem Is Seeing Rebirth as a Tech Hub
Israel

The number of startups and investors are exploding due to generous government support and a "cultural renaissance."
Zach Cutler | 6 min read
Tired of Plugging Your Gadgets In to Charge? One Day You Could Power Them With Lasers.
Far Out Tech

Let there be light, the laserbeam kind that could end the constant battle to keep your smartphone battery from dying.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
What Two Years in the Israeli Army Taught Me About Leadership
Leadership

A CEO underwent some tough training on his way to "take that hill."
Dan Schoenbaum | 5 min read
Meerkat Was Just a Side Project. Here's How it Became a Viral Sensation.
Pivots

Meerkat, which enables users to stream live videos over Twitter, is one of the most buzzed-about apps on the market today.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
Microsoft Said to Buy Israel-Based N-trig for $200 Million
Acquisitions

Most of N-trig's 190 workers will be integrated into Microsoft Israel and will be part of a new research and development center.
Reuters | 1 min read
