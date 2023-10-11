An Anonymous Man Bought 250 Plane Tickets for IDF Reservists Headed to Israel The man purchased tickets for anyone who showed him an IDF call-up notice at JFK.

By Sam Silverman

Key Takeaways

  • The news comes after 300,000 reservists were called to join the war effort.
  • Several airlines have canceled service to Israel.

An anonymous donor is covering travel costs for IDF reservists returning to Israel.

An orthodox Jewish man reportedly stood by the counter of El Al Airlines at JFK airport on Monday and paid for anyone's flight who presented him with an IDF call-up notice. He paid for 250 tickets, according to Avi Meyer, the Editor-in-Chief of the Jerusalem Post, who was the first to tweet about the encounter.

RELATED: Israeli Tech Leaders Are Leaving Their Businesses For Battle

The news comes after 300,000 military reservists were called to join the war following Hamas' attack on Israel last weekend.

The draft is the largest-ever for Israel and includes people under 40 who were previously enlisted and retired, per Fox Business.

RELATED: 'This Is Personal': What Business Leaders Around the World Are Saying About Hamas' Attack on Israel

Most U.S. airlines, including American, Delta, and United Airlines, have suspended flights to Israel, but El Al and other Israeli-based airlines have added flights to help reservists return to the country.

Several Israeli business leaders have left their desk jobs to help in the war efforts, including Itamar Friedman, co-founder and CEO of artificial intelligence startup CodiumAI, per The Wall Street Journal, and Shmuel Chafets, co-founder and chairman of the venture capital firm Target Global, per Bloomberg.
Sam Silverman

Entrepreneur Staff

Content Strategy Editor

Sam Silverman is a content strategy editor at Entrepreneur Media. She specializes in search engine optimization (SEO), and her work can be found in The US Sun, Nicki Swift, In Touch Weekly, Life & Style and Health. She writes for our news team with a focus on investigating scandals. Her coverage and expertise span from business news, entrepreneurship, technology, and true crime, to the latest in entertainment and TV news. Sam is a graduate of Lehigh University and currently resides in NYC. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Culture Travel News and Trends Business News Israel

Most Popular

See all
Marketing

How to Use Data-Driven Marketing Strategies to Maximize Your Investments

Delve into the ever-evolving realm of data-driven marketing and its profound influence on businesses across diverse sectors and scales

By Jessica Wong
Business Ideas

This Retiree's Yummy Hobby Is Now a Remote Side Hustle That Makes $250 an Hour: 'I Attached My Bank Account And the Money Just Flowed Automatically'

Since 1972, in his downtime, Bill Reichman has been dedicated to one delicious diversion. When the pandemic hit, he turned his passion into a lucrative side hustle. Here's how he did it.

By Frances Dodds
Business News

Facial Recognition Tech Even Google Determined Was 'Too Dangerous' Raises Alarm Bells, Privacy Concerns

PimEyes, a facial recognition website, enables individuals to find someone's identity on the internet by uploading their picture.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business Process

How Do Your Customers Experience Your Company Culture? 5 Ways to Create Customer Loyalty

By integrating your core values into your CX design, you manifest a more comprehensive and unified approach to customer loyalty and business success.

By Jason Zickerman
Business Solutions

Get a ChatGPT Plugin for Your WordPress Site, Just $40 for Life

Work more efficiently with help from AI to create all kinds of content for your website.

By Entrepreneur Store
Starting a Business

These Sisters Who Just Struck a Major Deal on 'Shark Tank' Reveal How They Caught Producers' Attention During the Application Process

Coco and Mafe Cabezas launched Latin American staple brand TOAST-IT because they couldn't find their Venezuelan favorites in the U.S.

By Amanda Breen