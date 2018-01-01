iWatch

Why Wearable Tech Isn't the Next Big Thing -- Yet
Technology execs gather to discuss the challenges and opportunities of this growing industry.
Jason Fell | 3 min read
Nike Reportedly Exiting the Wearable Hardware Game
The sportswear company is shifting its focus from hardware to software.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
This Apple iWatch Concept Design Is Simply Incredible
A designer took a stab at what the still-speculative watch might look like and how it might be able to make calls.
Dylan Love | 1 min read
