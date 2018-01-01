keeping a journal
Entrepreneurship
Let's Forget About Morning Routines for a Second and Talk About Finishing Strong
Success isn't about how you start...it's about how you finish.
More From This Topic
Habits
15 Ways to Master the Bad Habits That Are Ruining Your Life
Habits are powerful, for good or ill.
Mornings
How the First 20 Minutes of Your Day Can Set You Up for Success
Engage a positive routine right after waking, and you'll tap into the power of your subconscious brain.
Growth
7 Ways a Journal Can Help Your Career
Keeping a journal can be an invaluable way to organize your thoughts, keep track of your best ideas and help you advance in your career or your business.
Stress Management
3 Ways to Manage Stress and Recharge Your Life
Successful people don't have less stress in their lives. They've just mastered a few principles that help them rebalance their time, energy and emotions.
Productivity
6 Ways to Master Distraction and Stay Focused
Everybody juggling competing priorities needs a plan for handling the inevitable distractions.