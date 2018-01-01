keeping a journal

15 Ways to Master the Bad Habits That Are Ruining Your Life
Habits

15 Ways to Master the Bad Habits That Are Ruining Your Life

Habits are powerful, for good or ill.
Deep Patel | 8 min read
How the First 20 Minutes of Your Day Can Set You Up for Success
Mornings

How the First 20 Minutes of Your Day Can Set You Up for Success

Engage a positive routine right after waking, and you'll tap into the power of your subconscious brain.
Ahmed Safwan | 4 min read
7 Ways a Journal Can Help Your Career
Growth

7 Ways a Journal Can Help Your Career

Keeping a journal can be an invaluable way to organize your thoughts, keep track of your best ideas and help you advance in your career or your business.
Sarah Landrum | 7 min read
3 Ways to Manage Stress and Recharge Your Life
Stress Management

3 Ways to Manage Stress and Recharge Your Life

Successful people don't have less stress in their lives. They've just mastered a few principles that help them rebalance their time, energy and emotions.
Marty Fukuda | 4 min read
6 Ways to Master Distraction and Stay Focused
Productivity

6 Ways to Master Distraction and Stay Focused

Everybody juggling competing priorities needs a plan for handling the inevitable distractions.
Peter Daisyme | 5 min read
