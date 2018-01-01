Kidpreneurs
Kidpreneurs
Holiday Gift Ideas for That Special Little Kidpreneur at Home
Junior wants to start a dog-washing business? A lemonade stand? There are great kids' books out there to help.
More From This Topic
Social Media
8 Social Media Influencers Under 10 Who Put Grownups to Shame
If these kids can make it happen, then we all have no excuse.
Family Businesses
Mom Is the Secret to Success for These Kidpreneurs (and Dad Helps)
An entrepreneurial Miami family is building a thriving business based on one son's fixation on socks and their other son's tireless sales work.
Confidence
We're So Inspired by This 10-Year-Old Girl Scout Who Wants to Help Young Women Be More Confident
Alice Paul Tapper created a Raise Your Hand patch to inspire her peers to speak up in class. Here are four tips to help you do the same at work.
Young Entrepreneurs
8 Tips for Entrepreneurial High School Students Ready to Start Their First Businesses
Starting young can be a huge advantage!
brand ambassadors
Looking for a Brand Ambassador? Hire a Teacher.
But, first, here are 4 things you need to know before you hit up the faculty at your kids' school.
Project Grow
Why Entrepreneur Magazine Planned a Morning of Surprises for Two Kidpreneurs
Not even a robbery could stop these Brooklyn kidpreneurs.
Kidpreneurs
Why This Kids Book Is the Next Big Thing in Entrepreneurship
MSNBC host and children's author JJ Ramberg explains why it's important to teach children about business.
Kidpreneurs
The 6 Best Jobs for Teenage Entrepreneurs
How you can start a business in high school.
Opportunity
This 9-Year-Old Boy Became KIND's CFO for the Day and Learned an Amazing Lesson
You'll never know what sorts of opportunities can arise when you put yourself out there.
Parenting
How to Support Your Entrepreneurial Kids
Walking the line between challenging your kids and proving you believe in their potential.