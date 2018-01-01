Kidpreneurs

8 Social Media Influencers Under 10 Who Put Grownups to Shame
Social Media

8 Social Media Influencers Under 10 Who Put Grownups to Shame

If these kids can make it happen, then we all have no excuse.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Mom Is the Secret to Success for These Kidpreneurs (and Dad Helps)
Family Businesses

Mom Is the Secret to Success for These Kidpreneurs (and Dad Helps)

An entrepreneurial Miami family is building a thriving business based on one son's fixation on socks and their other son's tireless sales work.
Peter Page | 3 min read
We're So Inspired by This 10-Year-Old Girl Scout Who Wants to Help Young Women Be More Confident
Confidence

We're So Inspired by This 10-Year-Old Girl Scout Who Wants to Help Young Women Be More Confident

Alice Paul Tapper created a Raise Your Hand patch to inspire her peers to speak up in class. Here are four tips to help you do the same at work.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
8 Tips for Entrepreneurial High School Students Ready to Start Their First Businesses
Young Entrepreneurs

8 Tips for Entrepreneurial High School Students Ready to Start Their First Businesses

Starting young can be a huge advantage!
A.J. MacQuarrie | 5 min read
Looking for a Brand Ambassador? Hire a Teacher.
brand ambassadors

Looking for a Brand Ambassador? Hire a Teacher.

But, first, here are 4 things you need to know before you hit up the faculty at your kids' school.
Carolyn Parker | 5 min read
Why Entrepreneur Magazine Planned a Morning of Surprises for Two Kidpreneurs
Project Grow

Why Entrepreneur Magazine Planned a Morning of Surprises for Two Kidpreneurs

Not even a robbery could stop these Brooklyn kidpreneurs.
Linda Lacina | 2 min read
Why This Kids Book Is the Next Big Thing in Entrepreneurship
Kidpreneurs

Why This Kids Book Is the Next Big Thing in Entrepreneurship

MSNBC host and children's author JJ Ramberg explains why it's important to teach children about business.
Carol Roth | 5 min read
The 6 Best Jobs for Teenage Entrepreneurs
Kidpreneurs

The 6 Best Jobs for Teenage Entrepreneurs

How you can start a business in high school.
Nathan Resnick | 4 min read
This 9-Year-Old Boy Became KIND's CFO for the Day and Learned an Amazing Lesson
Opportunity

This 9-Year-Old Boy Became KIND's CFO for the Day and Learned an Amazing Lesson

You'll never know what sorts of opportunities can arise when you put yourself out there.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
How to Support Your Entrepreneurial Kids
Parenting

How to Support Your Entrepreneurial Kids

Walking the line between challenging your kids and proving you believe in their potential.
Patrick Bet-David | 1 min read
