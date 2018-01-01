Laws

The International Entrepreneur Rule Wasn't Perfect, but the Trump Administration Killing It Sends the Wrong Message, Experts Say
Politics

The International Entrepreneur Rule Wasn't Perfect, but the Trump Administration Killing It Sends the Wrong Message, Experts Say

The program was enacted to allow more entrepreneurs to immigrate to the U.S. to launch their businesses.
Hayden Field | 6 min read
Craiglist Blocks Personal Ads to Protest Anti Sex-Trafficking Law
Craigslist

Craiglist Blocks Personal Ads to Protest Anti Sex-Trafficking Law

It wants to bring them back 'some day,' but can't under the current legal regime.
Daniel Cooper | 2 min read
A Snapshot of Online Image Theft (Infographic)
Infographics

A Snapshot of Online Image Theft (Infographic)

Thanks to social media and blogs, image theft is a major issue.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
5 Under-the-Radar Legal Developments Entrepreneurs Need to Know
Laws

5 Under-the-Radar Legal Developments Entrepreneurs Need to Know

The rewriting of the federal tax code was from the only change relevant to entrepreneurs.
Jaia Thomas | 3 min read
Microsoft Drops DOJ Suit After Feds Limit Secret Gag Orders
Microsoft

Microsoft Drops DOJ Suit After Feds Limit Secret Gag Orders

Vague legal standards were all that was required for a secrecy order to be issued, and no end date needed to be specified.
Matthew Humphries | 3 min read
Silicon Valley: Human Trafficking Bill 'Overly Broad'
Silicon Valley

Silicon Valley: Human Trafficking Bill 'Overly Broad'

The bill would update the Communications Decency Act to 'ensure that websites that knowingly facilitate sex trafficking can be held liable.'
Angela Moscaritolo | 3 min read
Man Fined $4,000 for 'Liking' Facebook Comments
Facebook

Man Fined $4,000 for 'Liking' Facebook Comments

Read very carefully before hitting the Like button on Facebook -- it could land you in court.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
Texas Legislature Overrules Austin, Allows Uber and Lyft to Return
Uber

Texas Legislature Overrules Austin, Allows Uber and Lyft to Return

They're expected to open Monday right after the governor signs the bill into law.
David Lumb | 2 min read
The 11 Most Important Moments in the History of the American Marijuana Industry

The 11 Most Important Moments in the History of the American Marijuana Industry

106 years of marijuana history in 11 slides.
Matthew McCreary | 4 min read
Italy Debating Bill to Require Paid Menstrual Leave
Italy

Italy Debating Bill to Require Paid Menstrual Leave

The proposed policy could potentially lead to repercussions, however.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
