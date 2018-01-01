Laws
This Is Non-Negotiable: Cannabis Legalization Must Include Restorative Justice
Legal marijuana will be a new injustice unless the industry takes the lead to advocate for the people and communities most damaged by the war on drugs.
More From This Topic
Politics
The International Entrepreneur Rule Wasn't Perfect, but the Trump Administration Killing It Sends the Wrong Message, Experts Say
The program was enacted to allow more entrepreneurs to immigrate to the U.S. to launch their businesses.
Craigslist
Craiglist Blocks Personal Ads to Protest Anti Sex-Trafficking Law
It wants to bring them back 'some day,' but can't under the current legal regime.
Infographics
A Snapshot of Online Image Theft (Infographic)
Thanks to social media and blogs, image theft is a major issue.
Laws
5 Under-the-Radar Legal Developments Entrepreneurs Need to Know
The rewriting of the federal tax code was from the only change relevant to entrepreneurs.
Microsoft
Microsoft Drops DOJ Suit After Feds Limit Secret Gag Orders
Vague legal standards were all that was required for a secrecy order to be issued, and no end date needed to be specified.
Silicon Valley
Silicon Valley: Human Trafficking Bill 'Overly Broad'
The bill would update the Communications Decency Act to 'ensure that websites that knowingly facilitate sex trafficking can be held liable.'
Man Fined $4,000 for 'Liking' Facebook Comments
Read very carefully before hitting the Like button on Facebook -- it could land you in court.
Uber
Texas Legislature Overrules Austin, Allows Uber and Lyft to Return
They're expected to open Monday right after the governor signs the bill into law.
The 11 Most Important Moments in the History of the American Marijuana Industry
106 years of marijuana history in 11 slides.
Italy
Italy Debating Bill to Require Paid Menstrual Leave
The proposed policy could potentially lead to repercussions, however.