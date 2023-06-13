Former Dippin' Dots CEO Arrested While Naked After Allegedly Assaulting Girlfriend Scott Fischer served as CEO of Dippin' Dots from 2012 until 2022.

The former CEO of Dippin' Dots has found himself in trouble with the law.

Scott Fischer, who was CEO of the beaded ice cream brand from 2012 to 2022, was arrested last week when police found him naked and intoxicated after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

According to court documents obtained by KOKH, Fischer and his girlfriend (who has not been named) had an argument about his drinking Tuesday, June 6 at their Nichols Hills, Oklahoma home before he went to bed around 5:45 p.m. The argument resumed six hours later and turned physical when Fischer awoke and then allegedly grabbed his girlfriend by the shirt, started choking her, threw her over the couch and began striking her chest with a closed fist. Police found a few drops of blood on one of the couch cushions, KOKH reported.

Fischer's girlfriend managed to free herself and call 911, but he allegedly interfered with the call and took the phone away from her while she was reporting the incident. She then evacuated the premise.

When police arrived on the scene the 43-year-old businessman was "completely naked with a blank expression on his face" while he stood before them with a "circular sway," law enforcement told KOKH.

"Fischer had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage," police said, and was "unsteady on his feet as we walked him to the patrol vehicle."

Fischer was booked into Oklahoma County Jail on charges of domestic violence by strangulation, public intoxication, indecent exposure and interfering with an emergency call.

Fischer was released on $10,000 bail, according to court documents obtained by Insider Business.

On Friday, Fischer issued a statement to News 9: "While things may not be as reported, and have been mid-represented. it is a regrettable matter that was not as reported. (sic)"

This incident is not Fischer's first offense. In 2021, an ex-girlfriend sued him for invasion of privacy, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence after he shared nude photos of her without her consent, per KOKH.

Before that, he was arrested for a DUI in 2018 after crashing his car into a powerline pole, driving through an iron fence and striking two homes.

Fischer and his father Mark Fischer acquired Dippin' Dots out of bankruptcy for $12.7 million in 2012 and sold it to J&J Snack Foods Corp for $222 million in 2022.

Since departing the company after its sale, Fischer appears to have been working for himself as the founder and CEO of Fischer Capital, according to LinkedIn.
