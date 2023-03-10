Dippin' Dots
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#195 Ranked #223 last year
Initial investment
$112K - $367K
Units as of 2022
235 5.4% over 3 years
Dippin’ Dots is beaded ice cream that strives to pack a punch of flavor despite the small size it comes in. The franchise was started by Curt Jones in 1988. He used his expertise in cryogenic technology to find a new, innovative way to produce ice cream. The franchise grew rapidly after that and has since become a global brand. There are over 200 Dippin’ Dots located throughout the United States, as well as several internationally. Every Dippin’ Dots franchise strives to help customers create fun and make memories.

In 2014, Dippin’ Dots purchased Doc Popcorn to create a sweet and salty combination. There may be something for everyone with popcorn and ice cream both available in their various locations.

Why You May Want to Start a Dippin’ Dots Franchise

Dippin’ Dots has been around for a long time. You will not need to try and introduce this franchise as a new thing. People who grew up eating Dippin’ Dots may be introducing their children and grandchildren to the brand. You may already have access to a vast customer base with potential expansion as new customers enter in.

To be part of the Dippin’ Dots team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. It may be a good idea to contact an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you are financially prepared to open and operate a Dippin’ Dots franchise.

You will likely have support from the Dippin’ Dots and Doc Popcorn team from the moment you start your franchise until the day you leave. You may have access to training, marketing, design, construction, and opening your store. You may also carry with you their support as you make plans to expand your business.

What Might Make a Dippin’ Dots Franchise a Good Choice?

Not many ice cream stores sell anything besides sweet treats. Dippin’ Dots, however, is co-branded with Doc Popcorn, allowing for more customer range as people may be attracted to your location by sweet ice cream or the scent of freshly popped popcorn. This combination may provide you with sales throughout the year. Dippin’ Dots is thought of as not just a seasonal stop.

With Dippin’ Dots, you will do two different types of openings. The first is a soft opening where a Doc Popcorn regional manager and Dippin’ Dots regional manager will provide on-site training for you and your staff. Several weeks after the soft opening, you will have a grand opening. This gives you and your team more time to be prepared to ensure that everything goes smoothly on the grand opening day.

How to Open a Dippin’ Dots Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Dippin’ Dots team.

To get started, submit a franchise inquiry form. If you appear to be a good fit, a brand representative may contact you to get started. If all goes well, you may be scooping your favorite sweet treat for your community.

Company Overview

About Dippin' Dots

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Ice Cream, Frozen Yogurt, Ices
Founded
1988
Parent Company
J & J Snacks Foods Corp.
Leadership
Steve Rothenstein, Associate VP of Franchising
Corporate Address
155 Main St.
Paducah, KY 42003
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1999 (24 years)
# of employees at HQ
18
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
235 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Dippin' Dots franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$15,000
Initial Investment
$112,204 - $366,950
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$80,000
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
Varies
Ad Royalty Fee
Varies
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Dippin' Dots has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
30 hours
Classroom Training
32 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Dippin' Dots landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Dippin' Dots ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #195 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #39 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000
Food

Ranked #5 in Ice Cream in 2022

Top Food Franchises

