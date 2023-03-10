Dippin’ Dots is beaded ice cream that strives to pack a punch of flavor despite the small size it comes in. The franchise was started by Curt Jones in 1988. He used his expertise in cryogenic technology to find a new, innovative way to produce ice cream. The franchise grew rapidly after that and has since become a global brand. There are over 200 Dippin’ Dots located throughout the United States, as well as several internationally. Every Dippin’ Dots franchise strives to help customers create fun and make memories.

In 2014, Dippin’ Dots purchased Doc Popcorn to create a sweet and salty combination. There may be something for everyone with popcorn and ice cream both available in their various locations.

Why You May Want to Start a Dippin’ Dots Franchise

Dippin’ Dots has been around for a long time. You will not need to try and introduce this franchise as a new thing. People who grew up eating Dippin’ Dots may be introducing their children and grandchildren to the brand. You may already have access to a vast customer base with potential expansion as new customers enter in.

To be part of the Dippin’ Dots team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. It may be a good idea to contact an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you are financially prepared to open and operate a Dippin’ Dots franchise.

You will likely have support from the Dippin’ Dots and Doc Popcorn team from the moment you start your franchise until the day you leave. You may have access to training, marketing, design, construction, and opening your store. You may also carry with you their support as you make plans to expand your business.

What Might Make a Dippin’ Dots Franchise a Good Choice?

Not many ice cream stores sell anything besides sweet treats. Dippin’ Dots, however, is co-branded with Doc Popcorn, allowing for more customer range as people may be attracted to your location by sweet ice cream or the scent of freshly popped popcorn. This combination may provide you with sales throughout the year. Dippin’ Dots is thought of as not just a seasonal stop.

With Dippin’ Dots, you will do two different types of openings. The first is a soft opening where a Doc Popcorn regional manager and Dippin’ Dots regional manager will provide on-site training for you and your staff. Several weeks after the soft opening, you will have a grand opening. This gives you and your team more time to be prepared to ensure that everything goes smoothly on the grand opening day.

How to Open a Dippin’ Dots Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Dippin’ Dots team.

To get started, submit a franchise inquiry form. If you appear to be a good fit, a brand representative may contact you to get started. If all goes well, you may be scooping your favorite sweet treat for your community.