Leader Board

Spending 'All Day, Every Day' on Instagram Has Helped This Luxury Fashion Blogger Launch Her Career
Lainy Hedaya shares how she's used Instagram to build her brand, which has more than 150,000 followers on the platform.
Why the Entrepreneur Behind a Multimillion-Dollar Business Starts His Day With Comic Books
Joel Holland is the founder and chairman of subscription content platform Storyblocks. Here are his tricks for successful leadership.
The CEO of One of the Largest Nonprofits Has Leadership in His DNA. After All, His Uncle Was JFK.
Anthony Shriver, the CEO and founder of Best Buddies, shares his leadership secrets.
Why the Leader of FreshDirect Has a 6-Foot-6-Inch, 260-Pound Assistant
Jason Ackerman, the CEO and founder of online grocer FreshDirect, shares his leadership and company culture tips.
Why the Entrepreneur Behind iRobot, Which Has Sold More Than 20 Million Robots, Burns Frustrating Documents at the End of Every Year
Colin Angle, who co-founded the company 27 years ago, shares his leadership tips and habits.
Why This Entrepreneur Who Leads More Than 1,000 Employees Prefers to Eat Lunch Alone
We caught up with James Reinhart, the CEO and co-founder of thredUP, to learn his leadership hacks.
Why This First-Time Entrepreneur That Built a Website With More Than 5 Million Monthly Visitors Sets Aside Time to Work Out With Her Team
Alexia Brue, the co-founder and CEO of the online news site Well+Good, shares her tips on creating a culture, holding meetings and giving employees perks.
The Success Secrets of the 4-Time Entrepreneur Behind BarkBox, Which Brought in $100 Million in 2016
From Danish Christmas parties to team vacations to Disney World, here's how Bark CEO and co-founder Matt Meeker has created a culture of fun.
Why This 'Ruthlessly Prioritizing' Entrepreneur Says You Should Write Down One Goal Each Day
John Kobs is the co-founder and CEO of Apartment List, which he says lists about 8 percent of all rentals in the U.S.
Why the President of TLC Encourages Her Team to Take Big Swings, Even If it Ends in Failure
Nancy Daniels shares her tips for effective leadership, meetings and recognizing employees.
Why the CEO of Pencils of Promise Wants to Build a Team of Rule-Breakers
Michael Dougherty gives us a glimpse into his unique strategies as a leader.