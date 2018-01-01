Legal Advice Videos

3 Reasons Sole Proprietorship Might Not Be Right for You
Starting a Business

3 Reasons Sole Proprietorship Might Not Be Right for You

Attorney Nina Kaufman on when entrepreneurs should steer clear of this business entity.
Nina Kaufman
Legal Tips for Setting Up a 'DBA'
Starting a Business

Legal Tips for Setting Up a 'DBA'

Attorney Nina Kaufman on establishing a new name under which your company can do business.
Nina Kaufman
What You Need to Know Before Taking on Investors
Starting a Business

What You Need to Know Before Taking on Investors

Attorney Nina Kaufman explains the legal precautions business owners need to take.
Nina Kaufman
3 Critical Elements of Client Agreements
Growth Strategies

3 Critical Elements of Client Agreements

Attorney Nina Kaufman outlines what's needed before you begin working with a client.
Nina Kaufman
3 Steps to Avoiding Late Payments
Starting a Business

3 Steps to Avoiding Late Payments

Attorney Nina Kaufman offers advice on collecting payments from customers in a timely and efficient way.
Nina Kaufman
Why Written Agreements Are Critical for Doing Business
Starting a Business

Why Written Agreements Are Critical for Doing Business

Attorney Nina Kaufman on why the days of 'doing business on a handshake' are over.
Nina Kaufman
3 Reasons to Consider a Legal Exit Strategy
Growth Strategies

3 Reasons to Consider a Legal Exit Strategy

Attorney Nina Kaufman explains how an exit strategy can be useful if unexpected situations arise.
Nina Kaufman | 3 min read
3 Reasons to Incorporate Your Business
Starting a Business

3 Reasons to Incorporate Your Business

Attorney Nina Kaufman on when it makes sense to incorporate your startup company.
Nina Kaufman
How to Know If a Business Partner is Right for You
Starting a Business

How to Know If a Business Partner is Right for You

Attorney Nina Kaufman on making sure you and your partners have what it takes to start a successful business together.
Nina Kaufman
When to Take Legal Action Over Late-Paying Customers
Starting a Business

When to Take Legal Action Over Late-Paying Customers

Consider these three issues before suing a client over unpaid fees.
Nina Kaufman | 3 min read
