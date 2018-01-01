Ellie Martin is Co-founder of Startup Change Group. As author and writer, her works have been featured on Entrepreneur, Yahoo! , Wisebread and AOL, among others. She currently splits her time between her home office in New York and Israel.
Legal
An Emergency Safety Valve: The Case for Entrepreneurial Estate Planning
Protect your assets and safeguard your family's future with three documents that detail what will happen when you're unable to make decisions later.
Ecommerce
The Evolving Role of Social Media in Ecommerce
Private messaging is emerging to reach your market 24/7.
startup hiring
6 Ways to Justify Hiring a UI Designer
Key stakeholders will perk up when they hear about lowering development costs and increasing revenue.
EdTech Startup
4 Startups Revolutionizing the EdTech World
From online microtutoring to photographic tours back through history, educational technology is giving children new ways to learn.
Marketing Plans
5 Predictions to Guide Your Marketing Plan in 2017
You'll need to get quicker and more agile. And then you'll have to tap into the power of already-established, credible voices within the communities you hope to capture.
Learning From Mistakes
There's No Excuse for Making Any of These 9 Fatal Startup Mistakes
Everybody makes mistakes but don't make the same mistakes everybody else is making.
Women Entrepreneurs
Why Women Entrepreneurs Can Do More With Less
Women are starting later in life with half as much capital as men.
Ecommerce
9 Secrets for Taking Your Ecommerce Startup to Social-Media Bliss
Getting known on the internet comes easily to some self-promoters but everybody can learn to do it.
Freelancers
The 7 Best Freelance Sites to Find Work
Searching for the so-called 'gig' economy? Here's where to find it.