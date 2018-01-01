Legal Issues

California Rules Hourly Employees Who Perform Tasks 'Off the Clock' Must Be Compensated

California employers face an impending storm after the Supreme Court's Troester v. Starbucks decision.
Grant Alexander | 6 min read
She Co-Founded One of the First Investment Funds in the Cannabis Industry

U.S. banking regulations making cannabis the toughest business there is for funding and investing.
Cynthia Salarizadeh | 5 min read
Cannabis Legalization Isn't a Sure Thing and the Industry Can't Afford to Stop Fighting

We've come a long way towards national legalization, but it's far from a done deal.
Aaron Smith | 5 min read
Will the DEA Reclassify CBD?

The agency takes another look at cannabidiols.
dispensaries.com | 3 min read
5 Ways Franchisees Can Protect Their Business Interests

A longtime franchisee lawyer explains how franchisees can best protect their business interests.
Lissa Harris | 4 min read
A Politician Is Trying to Stop Elon Musk From Selling Flamethrowers

An assemblymember of the California State Legislature is worried about safety risks and fire hazards.
Lydia Belanger | 3 min read
Your Business Doesn't Have to Pay Credit Card Fees Any More and Probably Shouldn't

Legal challenges have succeeded in overturning bans on passing along the fees for credit card payments.
Evan Weese | 4 min read
The Masterpiece Cakeshop Supreme Court Case Has Huge Implications for Businesses: Here is What You Need to Know

From how it began to the big names weighing in.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
The Beginner's Guide to Using Stock Images Without Getting Sued

You know content is king, and you know you can get images readily online. You probably don't know how many ways this can lead to an unfriendly letter from a lawyer.
Jeff Rojas | 9 min read
A Step-by-Step Guide to Responding to Allegations of Sexual Harassment in the Workplace

Leaders often feel uncomfortable and unprepared to respond to these allegations when they arise.
Mary Gentile | 5 min read
