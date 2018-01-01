Legal Issues
Reputation Management
7 Ways to Recover After a Reputation Crisis
It takes a solid strategy, self-discipline and patience to reshape public perception.
More From This Topic
Legal Issues
California Rules Hourly Employees Who Perform Tasks 'Off the Clock' Must Be Compensated
California employers face an impending storm after the Supreme Court's Troester v. Starbucks decision.
She Co-Founded One of the First Investment Funds in the Cannabis Industry
U.S. banking regulations making cannabis the toughest business there is for funding and investing.
Cannabis Legalization Isn't a Sure Thing and the Industry Can't Afford to Stop Fighting
We've come a long way towards national legalization, but it's far from a done deal.
Will the DEA Reclassify CBD?
The agency takes another look at cannabidiols.
Franchises
5 Ways Franchisees Can Protect Their Business Interests
A longtime franchisee lawyer explains how franchisees can best protect their business interests.
Elon Musk
A Politician Is Trying to Stop Elon Musk From Selling Flamethrowers
An assemblymember of the California State Legislature is worried about safety risks and fire hazards.
Payments
Your Business Doesn't Have to Pay Credit Card Fees Any More and Probably Shouldn't
Legal challenges have succeeded in overturning bans on passing along the fees for credit card payments.
Legal
The Masterpiece Cakeshop Supreme Court Case Has Huge Implications for Businesses: Here is What You Need to Know
From how it began to the big names weighing in.
Content Marketing
The Beginner's Guide to Using Stock Images Without Getting Sued
You know content is king, and you know you can get images readily online. You probably don't know how many ways this can lead to an unfriendly letter from a lawyer.
Sexual Harassment
A Step-by-Step Guide to Responding to Allegations of Sexual Harassment in the Workplace
Leaders often feel uncomfortable and unprepared to respond to these allegations when they arise.