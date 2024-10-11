The findings are part of APCO's 10th annual TradeMarks study, which surveyed over 330 congressional staffers, government officials and business leaders last summer.

Trade associations saw a resurgence in perceived effectiveness in 2024 — bouncing back after two years of decline — and the International Franchise Association (IFA) was among the standout performers. It gained recognition for its efforts in member mobilization, bipartisanship and coalition-building, according to a survey from APCO Insight.

The findings are part of APCO's 10th annual TradeMarks study, which surveyed more than 330 congressional staffers, officials from the Biden administration and business leaders during June, July and August. The survey measured the effectiveness of trade associations across 15 critical criteria, including lobbying efforts, reputation management and coalition-building capabilities.

The IFA was named the top association in three of the 15 major categories: membership mobilization, bipartisanship and coalition-building, edging out heavyweights like the National Retail Federation and the American Bankers Association.

The IFA's recognition for its member mobilization and coalition-building efforts reflects its active role in advocating for the interests of franchisors, franchisees and suppliers. This year, its efforts to prevent the revised Joint Employer Rule and other advocacy projects significantly raised the organization's profile. This recognition highlights the association's ability to unify diverse voices within the franchise industry, especially in a challenging legislative environment.

2024's rankings marked a shift from the previous dominance of manufacturing associations, which benefited in 2023 from federal infrastructure investments. As the focus shifted to financial services and retail, associations like the IFA adapted by emphasizing coalition-building and cross-party collaboration to advance their members' interests.

The 2024 TradeMarks study points to a year of strategic engagement and advocacy across key sectors. The IFA's member mobilization and coalition-building achievements illustrate trade associations' critical role in shaping policy and representing their industries' interests, even amidst complex legislative debates.

Read More: The Hill