Here's how the NLRB's new Joint Employer Rule redefines the franchisor-franchisee relationship and will alter the $825 billion franchising landscape.

Entrepreneur Magazine Editor-in-Chief Jason Feifer spoke on Wednesday with franchise industry experts and leaders regarding the National Labor Relations Board's new Joint Employer Rule, which threatens to upend the $825 billion franchise market. Included in the discussion were Sarah Bush, General Counsel at the International Franchise Association (IFA), Matthew Haller, President of the IFA, and David Humphrey, IFA Chair and Planet Fitness franchisee.

The NLRB's new Joint Employer Rule makes franchisors jointly responsible for the labor practices of their franchisees, whereas previously the franchisees were responsible for compliance with labor laws related to their employees. This threatens the very nature of the $825 billion franchise system and will lead to increased legal costs and franchisor oversight. The main issues discussed in the webinar were:

Previously, a franchisor could be considered a joint employer only if they exercised direct and immediate control over a franchisee's employees. The new rule broadens this definition, potentially making franchisors liable for employees they don't directly employ or manage. This change disrupts the traditional franchise model. Currently, franchisees operate with autonomy, managing their hiring, firing, and wage-setting practices. Under the new rule, franchisors might be held accountable for employment decisions made by franchisees, which could lead to increased centralization and oversight by franchisors.

Franchisors will become legally responsible for a wider range of employment issues. Negative economic impacts are predicted. This will include potential losses in franchise business activity and job opportunities, increased costs due to compliance and litigation, and barriers to entry for new franchisees.

The International Franchise Association (IFA) is advocating for congressional action through the Congressional Review Act and has also filed a lawsuit challenging the rule. These efforts aim to preserve the traditional franchise model and mitigate the rule's negative impacts. Do your part to save your business! Franchisees, franchisors, and industry stakeholders are encouraged to engage with lawmakers and participate in advocacy efforts. The IFA emphasizes the importance of the franchise community's involvement in influencing policy and legal outcomes to protect the franchising model.

