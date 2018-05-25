Lending

Finance

4 Reasons Online Lenders Are Innovating With Purchasing Cards

Lenders want plastic more than ever.
Candace Sjogren | 6 min read
Small Business Credit

Have You Fallen Victim to the Small Business Credit Conundrum?

The idea of complete separation between business and personal credit is, sadly, an illusion.
Eyal Shinar | 5 min read
Loans

How Big Data's Use in Commercial Lending Can Level the Playing Field for Entrepreneurs

To benefit both the borrower and the lender, we must improve transparency and the loan process to protect and ascertain the true value of small businesses.
Michael Carter | 4 min read
Goals

How to Take an Accelerated Approach to Goal Setting

Real-estate investors and Entrepreneur Network partners Chris Haddon and Jason Balin outline their own rules for setting goals.
Chris Haddon and Jason Balin | 2 min read
Credit

This Money Issue Haunts Entrepreneurs and Could Put You Out of Business

A startup founder has made it his mission to help others navigate the often confusing realm of loans and debt.
Lydia Belanger | 8 min read
Financing

3 Strategies for Getting Into Lending Shape

Convincing a lender of your need and viability as a business can often be the biggest hurdle.
Brock Blake | 6 min read
Entrepreneur Media Inc.

Entrepreneur Media's President on Entrepreneur Lending Launch

This program from Entrepreneur Media's business side is designed to eliminate a common business roadblock.
Ryan Shea | 3 min read
Lending

'Trust But Verify' Is How to Fight Back Against Employee Theft and Fraud

The people you can trust handling money are the ones who don't bristle at reasonable internal financial controls.
Daniel DeMeo | 5 min read
Whiskey

How 2 Brothers Revived Their Family's Tennessee Whiskey Distillery

Andy and Charlie Nelson were just out of college, with no experience or money, when they discovered the ruins of their great-great-great grandfather's whiskey distillery, Nelson's Green Brier.
Catherine Clifford | 11 min read
Entrepreneur Network

Real-Estate Pros Examine the Habits, Skills and Books That Make Them Tick

Entrepreneur Network partners Chris Haddon and Jason Balin pick each other's brain about how they achieved success in lending and real estate -- and what they would do differently.
Erin Schultz | 2 min read
