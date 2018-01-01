lending platform

#4 Ways Auto-finance Start-ups are Making a Fortune in India
Automobile

#4 Ways Auto-finance Start-ups are Making a Fortune in India

Alternative lending platforms are offering loans to individuals and fleet owners
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
Fintech Making a Killing with These Top #5 Investments in First Half of 2017
FinTech

Fintech Making a Killing with These Top #5 Investments in First Half of 2017

With demonetization, the alternative lending platforms got a great boost and lending in the SME sector got an all-time high
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
This P2P Lending Platform Has Disbursed Loans Worth INR 68 crore In 3 Years
P2P

This P2P Lending Platform Has Disbursed Loans Worth INR 68 crore In 3 Years

The instant lender promises no human intervention and is based completely on technology
Sanchita Dash | 5 min read
