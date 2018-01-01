Licensing

The Beginner's Guide to Using Stock Images Without Getting Sued
Content Marketing

The Beginner's Guide to Using Stock Images Without Getting Sued

You know content is king, and you know you can get images readily online. You probably don't know how many ways this can lead to an unfriendly letter from a lawyer.
Jeff Rojas | 9 min read
The Simplest Ideas Can Be Extremely Profitable. Here's Proof.
Inventing

The Simplest Ideas Can Be Extremely Profitable. Here's Proof.

Gene Luoma solved a universal problem -- clogged drains -- with a strip of plastic from his garage. His device has sold 33 million units.
Stephen Key | 6 min read
To Franchise or Not to Franchise: How to Decide.
Franchises

To Franchise or Not to Franchise: How to Decide.

Franchising can be a great model, but it's not the only option.
Jason Daley | 10 min read
Is Your Product Idea Right for Licensing? How to Tell
Licensing

Is Your Product Idea Right for Licensing? How to Tell

Can your idea be manufactured at a reasonable price point? Can it be easily explained? If the answer is "yes," sit back and watch the royalty checks roll in.
Stephen Key | 4 min read
How Licensing-'in' a Brand Can Wildly Grow Your Product Business
Brand Licensing

How Licensing-'in' a Brand Can Wildly Grow Your Product Business

This contributor tells how he did a deal with Disney and how gaining entry to the Magic Kingdom was easier than he'd thought.
Stephen Key | 7 min read
Inventors: Do a Patent Search Sooner Rather Than Later
Patents

Inventors: Do a Patent Search Sooner Rather Than Later

What you find may dash your feelings of originality, but it can also be a roadmap for how to see your idea come onto the market.
Stephen Key | 7 min read
5 Ways to Create an Almost-There Prototype Marketing Video
Prototypes

5 Ways to Create an Almost-There Prototype Marketing Video

Building it makes your idea real; video captures it visually. Do less of the first and more of the second to test the market sooner.
Stephen Key | 6 min read
These 10 States Make it Easier to Start a Business
Starting a Business

These 10 States Make it Easier to Start a Business

Start your next venture in a business-friendly climate.
Grace Reader | 2 min read
6 Steps to Qualifying a Prospective Licensee
Licensing

6 Steps to Qualifying a Prospective Licensee

Before you sign on the dotted line, make sure you know a lot about the company you're doing business with.
Pete Canalichio | 4 min read
How Much in Royalties Could You Generate Through Licensing?
Licensing

How Much in Royalties Could You Generate Through Licensing?

What are the riches within your brand waiting to be exploited? And what are you waiting for?
Pete Canalichio | 3 min read
