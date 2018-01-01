Stephen Key

Stephen Key

Contributor
Co-Founder of inventRight; Author of One Simple Idea Series

Stephen Key is an inventor, author, speaker and co-founder of InventRight, LLC., a Glenbrook, Nev.-based company that educates entrepreneurs in how to bring ideas to market.

More From Stephen Key

11 Ways to Stop Companies From Ripping Off Your Invention
Inventions

11 Ways to Stop Companies From Ripping Off Your Invention

Have a good idea? Don't give anyone a reason to work around you.
8 min read
Are You an Artist (or Artistically Inclined)? License Your Work: You'll Make Money.
Licensing

Are You an Artist (or Artistically Inclined)? License Your Work: You'll Make Money.

And you don't need an agent or a booth at a trade show.
9 min read
The Definitive Guide to Licensing: When You Get a Great Idea, What Do You Do Next?
Licensing

The Definitive Guide to Licensing: When You Get a Great Idea, What Do You Do Next?

An entrepreneur who sees somebody's good idea get licensed once a week tells you exactly how to pursue your own good idea.
10 min read
How to License Your Hit Idea to a Market Leader
Licensing

How to License Your Hit Idea to a Market Leader

How a California inventor got fed up with available gift-wrapping options and created something better, getting into big-box stores in just two years.
8 min read
How to Stand Out From the Crowd and Cultivate Passionate Fans
Connecting with Customers

How to Stand Out From the Crowd and Cultivate Passionate Fans

Treat your customers like friends: Give them something for free. With that mindset, you'll shine.
7 min read
The Magical Power Tim Ferriss Taught Me Over Cocktails
Tim Ferriss

The Magical Power Tim Ferriss Taught Me Over Cocktails

Is it possible that the author of the mega-seller "4-Hour Workweek" had questions to ask me? Yes. That's part of his formula for success.
8 min read
Design the Life of Your Dreams Using These Simple Tips
Entrepreneur Mindset

Design the Life of Your Dreams Using These Simple Tips

An Entrepreneur contributor outlines how to design your life the way an artist would.
8 min read
Jimmy Kimmel Struck Back at a Detractor on Social Media -- Should You?
Social Media

Jimmy Kimmel Struck Back at a Detractor on Social Media -- Should You?

Just because entrepreneurs have social media at their disposal doesn't always mean they should use it.
7 min read
From Bartender to Inventor: How to Turn Your Day Job Into Passive Income
Product Development

From Bartender to Inventor: How to Turn Your Day Job Into Passive Income

Ever question why bartenders pour beer into pitchers at an angle when they don't have to? Inventor David Fedewa made money off that one.
6 min read
Good News, Inventors! Quirky Has 'Re-Invented' Itself, Pursuing Licensing Deals for Inventors
Inventions

Good News, Inventors! Quirky Has 'Re-Invented' Itself, Pursuing Licensing Deals for Inventors

By taking away risk, Quirky has empowered everyday people to take action on their creative product ideas.
9 min read
Can Even Small Companies Have an Impact on the Environment? Yup, These 2 Have.
Product Development

Can Even Small Companies Have an Impact on the Environment? Yup, These 2 Have.

Proud Source Water teamed with Fishbone Packaging to help eliminate plastic from the bottled water industry.
8 min read
Not Crazy About Public Speaking? Few of Us Are. Here Are 7 Pointers to Help.
Public Speaking

Not Crazy About Public Speaking? Few of Us Are. Here Are 7 Pointers to Help.

First piece of advice: Start with a story about vulnerability. It makes you relatable and trustworthy in the eyes of your audience.
9 min read
8 Steps to Building a $3 Million Hair-Care Brand Using Social Media
Startup Success Stories

8 Steps to Building a $3 Million Hair-Care Brand Using Social Media

Ryford Estores always liked today's short, short hairstyles. But he got fed up with the long waits at the barbershop.
8 min read
The Simplest Ideas Can Be Extremely Profitable. Here's Proof.
Inventing

The Simplest Ideas Can Be Extremely Profitable. Here's Proof.

Gene Luoma solved a universal problem -- clogged drains -- with a strip of plastic from his garage. His device has sold 33 million units.
6 min read
Happy Anniversary, Joy Mangano! Why This Entrepreneur Has Thrived for 20 Years.
Entrepreneurs

Happy Anniversary, Joy Mangano! Why This Entrepreneur Has Thrived for 20 Years.

The hugely successful inventor of the Huggable Hanger always puts her customer first.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.