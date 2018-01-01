Stephen Key is an inventor, author, speaker and co-founder of InventRight, LLC., a Glenbrook, Nev.-based company that educates entrepreneurs in how to bring ideas to market.
Inventions
11 Ways to Stop Companies From Ripping Off Your Invention
Have a good idea? Don't give anyone a reason to work around you.
Licensing
Are You an Artist (or Artistically Inclined)? License Your Work: You'll Make Money.
And you don't need an agent or a booth at a trade show.
Licensing
The Definitive Guide to Licensing: When You Get a Great Idea, What Do You Do Next?
An entrepreneur who sees somebody's good idea get licensed once a week tells you exactly how to pursue your own good idea.
Licensing
How to License Your Hit Idea to a Market Leader
How a California inventor got fed up with available gift-wrapping options and created something better, getting into big-box stores in just two years.
Connecting with Customers
How to Stand Out From the Crowd and Cultivate Passionate Fans
Treat your customers like friends: Give them something for free. With that mindset, you'll shine.
Tim Ferriss
The Magical Power Tim Ferriss Taught Me Over Cocktails
Is it possible that the author of the mega-seller "4-Hour Workweek" had questions to ask me? Yes. That's part of his formula for success.
Entrepreneur Mindset
Design the Life of Your Dreams Using These Simple Tips
An Entrepreneur contributor outlines how to design your life the way an artist would.
Social Media
Jimmy Kimmel Struck Back at a Detractor on Social Media -- Should You?
Just because entrepreneurs have social media at their disposal doesn't always mean they should use it.
Product Development
From Bartender to Inventor: How to Turn Your Day Job Into Passive Income
Ever question why bartenders pour beer into pitchers at an angle when they don't have to? Inventor David Fedewa made money off that one.
Inventions
Good News, Inventors! Quirky Has 'Re-Invented' Itself, Pursuing Licensing Deals for Inventors
By taking away risk, Quirky has empowered everyday people to take action on their creative product ideas.
Product Development
Can Even Small Companies Have an Impact on the Environment? Yup, These 2 Have.
Proud Source Water teamed with Fishbone Packaging to help eliminate plastic from the bottled water industry.
Public Speaking
Not Crazy About Public Speaking? Few of Us Are. Here Are 7 Pointers to Help.
First piece of advice: Start with a story about vulnerability. It makes you relatable and trustworthy in the eyes of your audience.
Startup Success Stories
8 Steps to Building a $3 Million Hair-Care Brand Using Social Media
Ryford Estores always liked today's short, short hairstyles. But he got fed up with the long waits at the barbershop.
Inventing
The Simplest Ideas Can Be Extremely Profitable. Here's Proof.
Gene Luoma solved a universal problem -- clogged drains -- with a strip of plastic from his garage. His device has sold 33 million units.
Entrepreneurs
Happy Anniversary, Joy Mangano! Why This Entrepreneur Has Thrived for 20 Years.
The hugely successful inventor of the Huggable Hanger always puts her customer first.