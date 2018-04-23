Life Lessons

How Amy Novakovich Is Making the Financial Industry More Transparent
Life Lessons

How Amy Novakovich Is Making the Financial Industry More Transparent

One woman's journey to making a difference every day--from selling ice cream to raising four kids.
The Oracles | 7 min read
These Blunders Cost Me an Entire Year of My Life
Life Lessons

These Blunders Cost Me an Entire Year of My Life

Time passes whether you're spinning your wheels or moving forward.
Dan Dowling | 7 min read
6 Life Lessons the World's Most Successful Business People Have Learned That You Still Don't Get
Life Lessons

6 Life Lessons the World's Most Successful Business People Have Learned That You Still Don't Get

If you want to make it you need to start by changing your mindset.
John Boitnott | 6 min read
4 Lessons This Entrepreneur Wishes She Could Have Taught Her Younger Self
Life Lessons

4 Lessons This Entrepreneur Wishes She Could Have Taught Her Younger Self

Looking back sharpens your vision going forward.
Amy Vetter | 5 min read
From Homeless to Hired, This Entrepreneur Always Makes Sure to Pay It Forward
Life Lessons

From Homeless to Hired, This Entrepreneur Always Makes Sure to Pay It Forward

Siloh Moses speaks about his time living on the streets and struggling to convince employers of his worth.
Business Rockstars | 2 min read
What Brain Surgery Taught Me About Life
Life Lessons

What Brain Surgery Taught Me About Life

Being confronted by death is a lesson in how uncertain life is and what matters most.
Brittney Castro | 11 min read
5 Entrepreneurial Truths You Must Experience to Understand
Entrepreneurship

5 Entrepreneurial Truths You Must Experience to Understand

There's no substitute for real-world learning. Here are a few lessons to watch for along your path to success.
Manish Dudharejia | 9 min read
5 Life Lessons Essential for Business Success
Entrepreneurs

5 Life Lessons Essential for Business Success

Step outside of your comfort zone, and never forget where you came from.
Mike Kappel | 6 min read
How This Entrepreneur Built a Fortune From Life's Tragedies
Storytelling

How This Entrepreneur Built a Fortune From Life's Tragedies

Jonathan Kendrick shares the events that helped him create numerous successful businesses.
Business Rockstars | 2 min read
11 Quotes on Life and Love From Former First Lady Barbara Bush
Project Grow

11 Quotes on Life and Love From Former First Lady Barbara Bush

The wife of the 41st president and mother of the 43rd president died on Tuesday.
Hayden Field | 3 min read
