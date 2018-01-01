Litigation

Shocking Allegations Against Global Ad Agency CEO Detail Everything You Don't Want Your Office to Be
Toxic Workplace

Gustavo Martinez, CEO of J. Walter Thompson, denies charges of racism and misogyny brought in a lawsuit by a top staffer. The allegations, if proved, epitomize what is meant by 'hostile work environment.'
Tor Constantino | 4 min read
Is It So Wrong That DoorDash Delivers a Delicious Double Double to My Front Door?
Litigation

Here are the ins and outs of the legal battle involving fast-food burger giant In-N-Out and DoorDash, a food-delivery startup.
Vic Lin | 3 min read
5 Things You Need to Know About Web Accessibility
Legal Issues

With litigation under the Americans with Disabilities Act on the rise, companies should be adding web accessibility to their list of top priorities for 2016.
Kimberly Reindl | 4 min read
The Quirky State Laws That Salespeople Must Know About
Sales Calls

Little-known regulations, such as the fact that Tuesday is Mardi Gras Day in Louisiana, can get telemarketers in big trouble.
Jeffrey Fotta | 4 min read
The Top 5 Cloud IT Challenges Facing Businesses in 2015
Cloud Computing

As cloud computing becomes the norm for businesses of all sizes, the demands for security and reliability will increase.
Michael Gold | 4 min read
Congress Should Help Small Businesses Deter Patent Trolls
Patent trolls

The patent trolls are the only stakeholders who benefit from vague and unclear threats to sue for patent infringement.
Scott Shane | 4 min read
How to Fire an Employee So You Don't Get Sued
Disciplining and Firing

Terminating an employee, even one who deserves it, is already traumatic. Don't make it worse by setting yourself up for a lawsuit.
John Boitnott | 4 min read
3 Key Agreements Every Family Business Needs in Writing
Family Businesses

Sadly, family businesses are not immune to the disputes that afflict every business. Putting agreements in writing can save the family, as well as the business.
Daphne Mallory | 4 min read
3 Things Every Entrepreneur Should Know About Patent Risk
Patents

For startups, patent trolls can be a major headache. Make sure you remain abreast of patent risk to avoid litigation with trolls.
John A. Amster | 5 min read
Why Your New Business Needs a Lawyer Yesterday
Legal Advice

Even a young company can run into legal problems. An attorney is trained to identify potential problems -- before they happen.
Michael Acosta | 4 min read
