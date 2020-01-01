Davide Paoli is Head of the Corporate Law Department at Bin Haider Advocates & Legal Consultants. Davide is a specialist in cross-border corporate transactions and international IP law. He handles a portfolio of clients in the insurance, aviation/space, energy, advertising, automotive, sports, food, amusement parks, shipping, fashion, and luxury retail and trading industries.

Fluent in Italian, English, German, and French, with a basic knowledge of Arabic, Davide has extensive experience in the Middle East, both in the United Arab Emirates and Lebanon.

He was the Founding Member and Managing Director of Eptalex Dubai. His key areas of practice include corporate and commercial, intellectual property, media and entertainment, insurance and reinsurance, legal tech and blockchain,

projects, energy and renewables, and aviation and space law. He is a member of several international law bar associations.