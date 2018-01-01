Live Your Brand

More From This Topic

How a Tax Return Helped This Entrepreneur Land a Successful Brand
Live Your Brand

How a Tax Return Helped This Entrepreneur Land a Successful Brand

After leaving her job, almost getting sued and landing a spot on Good Morning America, Lauren Thom found success as a New Orleans retailer.
Melanie Spring | 5 min read
Building a Brand of Love Amidst a Harsh Reality
Live Your Brand

Building a Brand of Love Amidst a Harsh Reality

A nonprofit organization that works to put an end to child trafficking has grown their brand by emphasizing humanity.
Melanie Spring | 5 min read
How 'Raising the Roof' Heightened This Restaurant's Brand
Live Your Brand

How 'Raising the Roof' Heightened This Restaurant's Brand

The restaurant 1905 encompasses its brand in everything -- from its employees to expanding its physical presence.
Melanie Spring | 5 min read
How a Rebrand Helped Spice Up This Cal-Mex Chain
Marketing

How a Rebrand Helped Spice Up This Cal-Mex Chain

By pivoting its brand strategy, CalTort has managed to stay competitive with Chipotle, Moe's and other franchises. Here is what you can learn from them.
Melanie Spring | 5 min read
How This Company Is Looking to Rebrand a Whole City
Marketing

How This Company Is Looking to Rebrand a Whole City

Arch Grants is looking to help St. Louis make its mark on the startup map with its grant program.
Melanie Spring | 4 min read
Diamond in the Rough: How This Jewelry Store's Branding Helped It Stand Out
Marketing

Diamond in the Rough: How This Jewelry Store's Branding Helped It Stand Out

By thinking outside of the box for his branding, jeweler Kevin Main has established himself as one of the top artisan jewelers.
Melanie Spring | 4 min read
How the Timbuk2 Brand Went From Basement to Famous
Marketing

How the Timbuk2 Brand Went From Basement to Famous

To scale his bag company Timbuk2, the founder had to keep his startup mentality when growing his brand.
Melanie Spring | 4 min read
How Building a Community Helped Launch an International Brand
Marketing

How Building a Community Helped Launch an International Brand

When Livefyre launched it was looking to help bloggers build up a community by engaging with commenters. Now it is the fourth largest site network online. Here is how they did it.
Melanie Spring | 4 min read
How a Brand Pivot Helped This Startup Disrupt a $30 Billion Dollar Industry
Marketing

How a Brand Pivot Helped This Startup Disrupt a $30 Billion Dollar Industry

Finding success in the world of fraternities and sororities, this startup decided to step up its game and have its brand go big.
Melanie Spring | 4 min read
How Two Ski Bums Successfully Branded the Online-Outdoor Industry
Marketing

How Two Ski Bums Successfully Branded the Online-Outdoor Industry

Friends John Breese and Jim Holland took their love of the outdoors and built a brand that not only they are passionate about but is also fruitful.
Melanie Spring | 4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.