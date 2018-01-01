Live Your Brand
Brand Identity
4 Steps to Create a Lasting Brand Identity
It's natural that small business owners would associate the notion of branding only with big corporations. That couldn't be further from the truth.
More From This Topic
Live Your Brand
How a Tax Return Helped This Entrepreneur Land a Successful Brand
After leaving her job, almost getting sued and landing a spot on Good Morning America, Lauren Thom found success as a New Orleans retailer.
Live Your Brand
Building a Brand of Love Amidst a Harsh Reality
A nonprofit organization that works to put an end to child trafficking has grown their brand by emphasizing humanity.
Live Your Brand
How 'Raising the Roof' Heightened This Restaurant's Brand
The restaurant 1905 encompasses its brand in everything -- from its employees to expanding its physical presence.
Marketing
How a Rebrand Helped Spice Up This Cal-Mex Chain
By pivoting its brand strategy, CalTort has managed to stay competitive with Chipotle, Moe's and other franchises. Here is what you can learn from them.
Marketing
How This Company Is Looking to Rebrand a Whole City
Arch Grants is looking to help St. Louis make its mark on the startup map with its grant program.
Marketing
Diamond in the Rough: How This Jewelry Store's Branding Helped It Stand Out
By thinking outside of the box for his branding, jeweler Kevin Main has established himself as one of the top artisan jewelers.
Marketing
How the Timbuk2 Brand Went From Basement to Famous
To scale his bag company Timbuk2, the founder had to keep his startup mentality when growing his brand.
Marketing
How Building a Community Helped Launch an International Brand
When Livefyre launched it was looking to help bloggers build up a community by engaging with commenters. Now it is the fourth largest site network online. Here is how they did it.
Marketing
How a Brand Pivot Helped This Startup Disrupt a $30 Billion Dollar Industry
Finding success in the world of fraternities and sororities, this startup decided to step up its game and have its brand go big.
Marketing
How Two Ski Bums Successfully Branded the Online-Outdoor Industry
Friends John Breese and Jim Holland took their love of the outdoors and built a brand that not only they are passionate about but is also fruitful.