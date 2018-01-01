Lululemon

More From This Topic

Lululemon Founder Chip Wilson Will Not Take on the Company's Board
Board of Directors

Lululemon Founder Chip Wilson Will Not Take on the Company's Board

Instead, he will sell half his shares to a private-equity firm.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Big-Name Startups Land on Most-Doomed Brands List
Going out of business

Big-Name Startups Land on Most-Doomed Brands List

Some of the companies that are expected to falter next year are headed by entrepreneurs you're very familiar with.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
Lululemon Founder Won't Go Down Without a Fight
Board of Directors

Lululemon Founder Won't Go Down Without a Fight

Chip Wilson -- the yoga-retailer's founder and ousted Chairman -- is reportedly working with Goldman Sachs to gain more influence over the company he founded back in 1998.
Laura Entis | 4 min read
Lululemon Messes Up... Again
Marketing

Lululemon Messes Up... Again

'You always hear the phrase that any PR is good PR. What we learned is that's not always the case,' the athletic clothing company's CFO admitted.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Still in the Doghouse: Lululemon Lowers Q4 Guidance
Growth Strategies

Still in the Doghouse: Lululemon Lowers Q4 Guidance

The Canadian yoga-clothing company, whose chairman announced his resignation in December following his controversial remarks about women, says it has seen sales 'decelerate meaningfully' since the start of the new year.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
12 Successful Entrepreneurs Share the Best Advice They Ever Got
Leadership

12 Successful Entrepreneurs Share the Best Advice They Ever Got

Mark Cuban, Tim Ferris, Jon Taffer and more share their best words of encouragement and guidance.
Max Nisen | 8 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.