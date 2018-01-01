Lululemon
Earnings Reports
Lululemon Disappoints Wall Street, But Shows Signs of Recovery
A tumultuous two years gives ways to signs new products, strategy are working for the yoga-clothes icon.
Board of Directors
Lululemon Founder Chip Wilson Will Not Take on the Company's Board
Instead, he will sell half his shares to a private-equity firm.
Going out of business
Big-Name Startups Land on Most-Doomed Brands List
Some of the companies that are expected to falter next year are headed by entrepreneurs you're very familiar with.
Board of Directors
Lululemon Founder Won't Go Down Without a Fight
Chip Wilson -- the yoga-retailer's founder and ousted Chairman -- is reportedly working with Goldman Sachs to gain more influence over the company he founded back in 1998.
Marketing
Lululemon Messes Up... Again
'You always hear the phrase that any PR is good PR. What we learned is that's not always the case,' the athletic clothing company's CFO admitted.
Growth Strategies
Still in the Doghouse: Lululemon Lowers Q4 Guidance
The Canadian yoga-clothing company, whose chairman announced his resignation in December following his controversial remarks about women, says it has seen sales 'decelerate meaningfully' since the start of the new year.
