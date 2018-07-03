Lyft

Elon Musk May Take Tesla Private. 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

Elon Musk May Take Tesla Private. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
Uber Drivers Have Completed More Than 10 Billion Trips
Uber

Uber Drivers Have Completed More Than 10 Billion Trips

Uber doubled its trip count in just over a year despite its many challenges.
Mallory Locklear | 2 min read
Wall Street Isn't Happy With Tesla. 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

Wall Street Isn't Happy With Tesla. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Madison Semarjian | 1 min read
Lyft Might Launch an Electric Scooter Service
News and Trends

Lyft Might Launch an Electric Scooter Service

Plus, REBBL secures $20 million in funding, and there is a vending machine that opens your beer for you.
Venturer | 1 min read
How to Make Extra Money, Network and Market Another Business When Driving for Uber or Lyft
Ridesharing Apps

How to Make Extra Money, Network and Market Another Business When Driving for Uber or Lyft

With ridesharing, there are opportunities far beyond just driving -- if you handle them the right way.
Harry Campbell | 5 min read
Apple and Lyft Announce Green Initiatives
Green Business

Apple and Lyft Announce Green Initiatives

What are you doing to promote sustainability with your business?
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Don't Confuse Driving for Uber With the Freelancer Economy Powering America's Entrepreneurial Boom
Freelancers

Don't Confuse Driving for Uber With the Freelancer Economy Powering America's Entrepreneurial Boom

The travails of workers employed by ride-hailing and delivery platforms are real but often mask the success of freelance workers in the knowledge economy.
Micha Kaufman | 4 min read
Lyft Will Test All-Access Monthly Subscriptions
Lyft

Lyft Will Test All-Access Monthly Subscriptions

The ride-hailing company is testing a subscription service that would remove the need to pay every time you travel.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
Hitting the Las Vegas Strip in Lyft's Self-Driving Car
Self-Driving Cars

Hitting the Las Vegas Strip in Lyft's Self-Driving Car

After 20 minutes of being shuttled around the Las Vegas Strip, I found myself almost disappointed by the simplicity of the demo -- it just worked.
Dan Costa | 3 min read
Catch a Ride With Lyft in a Self-Driving Car at CES
News and Trends

Catch a Ride With Lyft in a Self-Driving Car at CES

Plus, Apple is acquiring a startup that will make it easier to build apps, and check out Veestro's gourmet plant-based meals delivered right to your doorstep.
Venturer | 2 min read
