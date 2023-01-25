Rideshare apps have implemented services where riders can contact drivers if they're running behind in an attempt to have the drivers continue to wait, but now making those drivers wait will cost you by the minute.

Ride-sharing app Lyft has updated its terms of service for riders, and it notes that the company will start charging wait time fees, beginning two minutes after a driver arrives at a pickup location for standard rides and five minutes after arrival for those using Lux Black and Lux Black XL vehicles.

The company has not specified exactly what the rates are but explained "additional wait time charges may apply" depending on how busy the time is and that fees "vary by location."

Riders with disabilities that need more time to board or get to a vehicle are encouraged to fill out a waiver to exempt them from such fees, the company said.

Lyft did not specify whether or not the fees go directly to the driver or the company.

Many confused riders have taken to social media to express confusion and discontent over the new policy.

I agree with most of y'all! Drivers deserve to get paid for their time (obviously) and I wasn't aware the wait time started after 2 minutes. My main critique was that this is a new fee introduced by @lyft without warning or explanation. — Marq (@themarkweaver) January 25, 2023

I like how Uber and Lyft making u pay a fee for making your driver wait for up to 3 minutes, but how about us getting a discount if they not on time and the car stink? — I am NOT Baron Davis (@CashizBeardClay) January 19, 2023

Why when we cancel an uber/lyft they charge us a fee but when we wait for 10+ mins for an uber and they cancel we don't get compensation shit dumb af wasting my time for fun — (@dulcelixir) July 19, 2019

Lyft's new policy comes nearly seven years after rival Uber did the same, with Uber's fees also kicking in two minutes after the scheduled pickup time for standard rides and five minutes for luxury vehicles.