Marc Benioff

Salesforce CEO Threatens to Take Business Out of Georgia If 'Anti-Gay Bill' Is Signed
Civil Rights

Salesforce CEO Threatens to Take Business Out of Georgia If 'Anti-Gay Bill' Is Signed

Marc Benioff has fought for gay rights before, and he's been supportive of equal pay for men and women.
Valentina Zarya | 3 min read
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff on Where Big Tech Is Headed
Technology

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff on Where Big Tech Is Headed

We're in the early stages of a data-science revolution, he says.
Adam Lashinsky | 9 min read
