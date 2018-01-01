Match.com
Quarterly Reports
Match Group Revenue Beats Expectations as Tinder Attracts More Paying Users
The company -- which owns multiple dating websites, including OKCupid, Tinder and Match.com -- said its average paid-member count increased 36 percent in the first quarter.
More From This Topic
IPO
Tinder's Parent Company Sets IPO Terms
Match Group expects to go public before Thanksgiving with shares priced between $12 and $14.
IPO
Match Group, the Company That Owns Tinder, Just Filed for an IPO
Match Group's portfolio of dating companies include Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, OKCupid and HowAboutWe.
Entrepreneurs
5 Things You Didn't Know About Tinder's Sean Rad
Meet the man who turned online dating into a game of swipes.
Apps
Match Now Owns Pretty Much Every Dating Website
The IAC-owned group that operates Match, Tinder and OKCupid has just bought PlentyOfFish for $575 million.
IPO
Match, Tinder to Go Public
Media conglomerate IAC is planning an initial public offering for The Match Group, which includes Match.com, OkCupid and Tinder.
Security
The Next U.S. Corporate Security Risk: Dating Apps
Using apps like Tinder or OkCupid on company smartphones can pose a significant vulnerability, IBM says.
Legal
Tinder Suspends Co-Founder Over Sexual Harassment Claims
Whitney Wolfe, former vice president of marketing, says she was repeatedly called a whore by top Tinder execs, and that her status as a co-founder was revoked because she was female.
Site Says, 'Make Me a Match: I'll Pay You.'
New site hopes paying amateur matchmakers will set it apart in a crowded market.