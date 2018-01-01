Matchmakers

Why on Earth Does eHarmony Offer Real-Life Matchmakers?
Online Dating

Why on Earth Does eHarmony Offer Real-Life Matchmakers?

Online dating sites are supposed to be confident in their algorithms, which makes eHarmony's $5,000-a-year eH+ service all the more perplexing.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Meet the eHarmony of Tutoring
Starting Up

Meet the eHarmony of Tutoring

If it works for dates, it should work for matching students with tutors.
Andrew Tilin | 4 min read
Forget Love: Your Future Co-Founder Could Be Waiting for You Online
Starting a Business

Forget Love: Your Future Co-Founder Could Be Waiting for You Online

Startup mythology is rooted in dorm-room ‘meet cute' stories, but some entrepreneurs are determined to seek out their perfect co-founder online.
Laura Entis | 9 min read
Catch Me a Catch: Franchise Industry, Shopping Centers Play Matchmaker
Franchises

Catch Me a Catch: Franchise Industry, Shopping Centers Play Matchmaker

Move over, eHarmony, JDate and ChristianMingle. There's a new player in the online matchmaking space.
Dinah Wisenberg Brin
A 21st Century Spin on the Matchmaking Business
Starting a Business

A 21st Century Spin on the Matchmaking Business

Jasbina Ahluwalia is making the ancient tradition of Indian matchmaking a 21st century business.
Kavita Daswani | 3 min read
