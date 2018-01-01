Medicine

Doctors Use Virtual Reality to Map Patient's Brain During Surgery
Virtual Reality

Virtual reality is becoming increasingly useful when it comes to the medical field.
Billy Steele | 2 min read
This Microscope Can Detect Cancer Without a Biopsy
Science

The new handheld microscope uses tiny mirrors and optical beams to zoom in and quickly create image scans at the cellular and subcellular level.
Hilary Brueck | 3 min read
The Hard Truth: What Viagra Was Really Intended For
History

The original idea for Pfizer's famous little thrill pill has nothing to do with keeping it up.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read
Coming Soon: A Simple Blood Test That Can Detect All Kinds of Cancer
Health

The so-called 'liquid biopsies' are opening up new doors in medicine.
Gary Gately | 9 min read
Is This the Biggest Advancement in Diabetes Management Since the Insulin Pump?
Health

A well-designed printing process can help low-income diabetics get the care they need.
Andrew Rosenblum | 4 min read
This Innovative Cap Helps Chemotherapy Patients Keep More Hair
Health

The FDA approved the DigniCap for use in the U.S. this week.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
These Glowing Bandages Can Reduce the Chances of Antibiotic-Resistant Bugs
Medicine

The experimental bandage glows green when it comes into contact with unfriendly bacteria, alerting medical staff when a wound is infected.
Mat Smith | 2 min read
Andreessen Horowitz Launches $200 Million Bio Fund
Venture Capital Firms

Just don't call it 'biotech.'
Reuters | 3 min read
Innovation Can Happen in Small But Meaningful Ways
Innovation

When a surgeon decided to try something new four decades ago, it changed the face of a sport.
Ray Hennessey | 4 min read
An Algae Serum Is Being Used to Treat Wounded Animals -- And Humans Could Be Next
Science

Created by a 22-year-old New York University student, Vetigel stops bleeding in seconds.
Carly Okyle | 4 min read
