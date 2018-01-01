Mergers

A Secret Tactic for Quick Growth: The Roll-up
Growth Strategy

Sometimes your company's strategic growth can be achieved most quickly by merging with several others at once. Here, let us walk you through that.
George Deeb | 5 min read
Why AT&T May Succeed With Time Warner Where AOL Couldn't
News and Trends

Brad Feld of TechStars says the new deal reflects the need to establish linkage between the 'content' and 'network' layers.
Jeff Harbach | 3 min read
Tesla, SolarCity Close to Merger Agreement
Tesla

The two companies could agree on the terms of a deal in the coming days.
CNBC | 2 min read
Daily Fantasy Sports Firms FanDuel, DraftKings in Merger Talks
Mergers

The deal could reduce legal costs and lower their advertising budgets.
Reuters | 3 min read
My Post-Acquisition Report Card
Exit Strategy

Planning your exit through a merger or acquisition takes a lot of study and preparation. Do your homework.
Brenton Hayden | 7 min read
Tinder Aims to Make Matching More 'Humin' With New Acquisition
Augmented Reality

'We both were trying to solve the problem of how do we use technology to get people to meet and connect in the physical world.'
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
3 Cultural Considerations Before an Acquisition
Company Culture

Melding cultural elements speeds up the success of a new business entity.
Tommy Petrogiannis | 5 min read
Johnson Controls and Tyco Are Merging
Mergers and Acquisitions

The new company will have revenue of about $32 billion.
Reuters | 3 min read
3 Truths You Must Embrace to Lead Your Team to the Summit
Team-Building

The owner has more to do with the success or failure of the company than any employee ever could. Act accordingly.
Dixie Gillaspie | 4 min read
Net-A-Porter's Founder and Executive Chairman Abruptly Resigns
Mergers

The move comes just as the online fashion group completes its merger with Yoox.
Reuters | 3 min read
