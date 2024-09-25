Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For many businesses, growth often requires strategic moves, such as mergers and acquisitions. While these can be exciting opportunities, integrating two distinct teams into a cohesive unit can tend to be exasperating.

Overseeing the recent merger between my company, UptimeHealth, and our newly acquired company, Dental Whale, was a hallmark moment filled with both excitement and major work for the leadership team and myself. Fortunately, diligent planning, open communication and focus on long-term goals paid off and powered us through.

Related: 7 Strategies to Conquer Mergers and Acquisitions

Integrating distinct teams

Merging companies was a major milestone for us. We were eager to leverage the combined capabilities of both organizations to introduce more products and services to our clients and prospects that were certain to increase revenue and cement us as a major force to be reckoned with in the market.

From the outset, it was clear to me that the team members coming over from the acquired company were accustomed to a less structured environment. I also sensed that they worried about feeling unheard and undervalued within the new company as they were newcomers. I took these concerns seriously and focused on creating an inclusive environment, aiming to cultivate a culture where every team member feels valued and empowered to contribute.

We facilitated this through being open and transparent in all our communication. We conducted detailed interviews, listened to every team member's concerns and put everything on the table to find solutions that addressed their needs. By identifying potential areas of friction early, we addressed them proactively and ensured a smoother integration process. We also provided routine updates and solutions to new team members' concerns as we made progress so they could see true action was being taken.

Transforming work experience with new systems

It's important to recognize and emphasize that each company has its own processes, tools and systems with which they operate. Enforcing UptimeHealth's systems and processes onto Dental Whale would positively transform the work and day-to-day experience for them. Recognizing this, we first introduced them to the advanced tools and technologies we used to provide greater visibility and efficiency in their daily tasks. Tracking "transition" metrics early and often would indicate how the new team was adopting our technology stack. We held several workshops and training sessions to help their team get comfortable with new tools and processes. We also assigned mentors from our team to work closely with them, ensuring they had the support needed to adapt. This hands-on approach helped ease their concerns and facilitated a smoother transition.

Naturally, the transition phase of M&A can trigger nervousness among team members. When people see firsthand the benefits of a more structured yet flexible and supportive work environment, this uneasy feeling will gradually transform into excitement and trust.

My involvement during this time — from participating in leadership calls and attending every department's all-hands meeting to emphasize the importance of the integration process to being part of sales calls where we collaboratively solved problems and introduced our new offerings — unintentionally sent a strong message of empowerment, development and passion for what I do. These actions helped reinforce the idea that leaders should be present in the trenches and strive to find solutions. This makes a big difference in the workplace, more than we could ever imagine.

Related: 5 Reasons Small Businesses Should Consider Mergers and Acquisitions

Maintaining open communication

During this exciting time, I have proven that creating an environment where communication is the lifeblood will lead to a successful business and acquisition outcome. Keeping our minds and hearts open throughout the integration process ensured that changes and their potential impact were taken perceptively and objectively.

It was vitally important that team members hold regular meetings to discuss integration milestones and encourage department leaders to conduct one-on-one meetings to understand their feelings throughout the journey.

This transparency through various communication channels, including all-hands meetings, team-specific check-ins and direct lines to leadership, alleviated anxieties and built trust across the organization. This ensured that everyone had a platform to voice their concerns, ask questions and provide feedback. By keeping communication transparent and consistent, we addressed issues promptly and kept everyone on the same page.

Preparing for challenges

Even with the positive feedback, preparing the team for inevitable future challenges that will continue to arise as we learn and navigate a new combined world is still at the top of our to-do list. A merger, just like any change, is certainly not always sunshine and rainbows. Business leaders should always acknowledge potential disruptions, culture clashes and individuals who may be resistant to change. Each of these will manifest in different ways, and being prepared for how you plan to address them will be key.

One thing I'd like to keep in mind is that navigating the challenges that an M&A presents will ultimately strengthen your foundation. The pain usually comes from building corporate muscles that didn't exist before or strengthening ones that were hidden and weak and are now being exposed. Overall, these moments will lead to a stronger organizational foundation.

Lessons learned

Our merger journey solidified my core leadership principles and reprioritized the importance of communication and its impact on every aspect of growing a business. It has been eye-opening and a powerful indication of how collaboration, empathy and transparency can make any change more manageable.

This experience is definitely one for the books. I hope all entrepreneurs are reminded that fostering a positive and productive work environment for everyone only requires the elements of being human and doesn't need a complicated approach.