Microsoft

More From This Topic

Paul Allen Dead at 65: Read Statements From Bill Gates, Satya Nadella, Tim Cook and Others
Paul Allen

Paul Allen Dead at 65: Read Statements From Bill Gates, Satya Nadella, Tim Cook and Others

The Microsoft co-founder died yesterday from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read
10 Inspiring Quotes From Billionaire, Philanthropist and Microsoft Co-Founder Paul Allen
Project Grow

10 Inspiring Quotes From Billionaire, Philanthropist and Microsoft Co-Founder Paul Allen

The late Paul Allen had some words of wisdom to share.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
Marketing Tips From Microsoft, Netflix, Walmart and Adobe That You Can Use
Marketing tips

Marketing Tips From Microsoft, Netflix, Walmart and Adobe That You Can Use

It's easy to be jealous of others' success within your industry, but learning from the titans can be a free lesson in marketing.
Chirag Kulkarni | 4 min read
Watch Live as Fish Swim by Microsoft's Giant Undersea Data Center
Microsoft

Watch Live as Fish Swim by Microsoft's Giant Undersea Data Center

Just keep swimming.
Nina Zipkin | 1 min read
Microsoft Launches Skype 8.0 With New Video and Chat Features
News and Trends

Microsoft Launches Skype 8.0 With New Video and Chat Features

Plus, Fastly raises $40 million in a Series F round, and Chicago-based startup Chowly has raised a total of $5.8 million.
Venturer | 1 min read
What Is AI, Anyway? Know Your Stuff With This Go-To Guide.
Artificial Intelligence

What Is AI, Anyway? Know Your Stuff With This Go-To Guide.

Sick of blankly nodding as your tech-savvy friends drop the word 'AI' like it's the title of Drake's latest album? This guide is your fix.
Hayden Field | 7 min read
What's Behind the Employee Revolts at Amazon, Microsoft and Google?
Technology

What's Behind the Employee Revolts at Amazon, Microsoft and Google?

Tech employees at Amazon, Microsoft and Google have been in open revolt. Here's why -- and how they're using their voices to shape company policy on weapons, surveillance and more.
Hayden Field | 10 min read
Microsoft Acquires Education Video Platform Flipgrid
News and Trends

Microsoft Acquires Education Video Platform Flipgrid

Plus, Benchling raises $14.5 million in a series B round and Sensible Object raises $3.2 million.
Venturer | 1 min read
McDonald's Is Adding Self-Order Kiosks to 1,000 Stores
News and Trends

McDonald's Is Adding Self-Order Kiosks to 1,000 Stores

Plus, Walmart's personal shopping service launches in New York and Microsoft has acquired GitHub.
Venturer | 1 min read
$3.3 Million to Dine with Warren Buffett? 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

$3.3 Million to Dine with Warren Buffett? 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Nina Zipkin | 1 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.