The Most Innovative Tech Companies and Leaders, Ranked (Infographic)
Patents go hand in hand with innovation, and compared to other tech industry heavyweights, Samsung came out on top.
Paul Allen Dead at 65: Read Statements From Bill Gates, Satya Nadella, Tim Cook and Others
The Microsoft co-founder died yesterday from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
10 Inspiring Quotes From Billionaire, Philanthropist and Microsoft Co-Founder Paul Allen
The late Paul Allen had some words of wisdom to share.
Marketing Tips From Microsoft, Netflix, Walmart and Adobe That You Can Use
It's easy to be jealous of others' success within your industry, but learning from the titans can be a free lesson in marketing.
Watch Live as Fish Swim by Microsoft's Giant Undersea Data Center
Just keep swimming.
Microsoft Launches Skype 8.0 With New Video and Chat Features
Plus, Fastly raises $40 million in a Series F round, and Chicago-based startup Chowly has raised a total of $5.8 million.
What Is AI, Anyway? Know Your Stuff With This Go-To Guide.
Sick of blankly nodding as your tech-savvy friends drop the word 'AI' like it's the title of Drake's latest album? This guide is your fix.
What's Behind the Employee Revolts at Amazon, Microsoft and Google?
Tech employees at Amazon, Microsoft and Google have been in open revolt. Here's why -- and how they're using their voices to shape company policy on weapons, surveillance and more.
Microsoft Acquires Education Video Platform Flipgrid
Plus, Benchling raises $14.5 million in a series B round and Sensible Object raises $3.2 million.
McDonald's Is Adding Self-Order Kiosks to 1,000 Stores
Plus, Walmart's personal shopping service launches in New York and Microsoft has acquired GitHub.
$3.3 Million to Dine with Warren Buffett? 3 Things to Know Today.
Stay in the know in 60 seconds.