Military Veterans
Military Veterans
What Entrepreneurs Can Do to Help Veterans Make the Transition From Military to Civilian Jobs
Military service teaches a lot about teamwork and every company can use more of that.
More From This Topic
Project Grow
This Army Vet Flew Apaches Over Iraq And Now Sells Cannabis Online
Socrates Rosenfeld applied military grit and persistence to launching a revolutionary marketplace.
Project Grow
This Military Veteran Entrepreneur Fired Himself to Jump Start His Passion Project
Andrew O'Brien left his role as CEO of a publicity firm to focus on what he really cared about.
Veterans Day
19 Veterans Day Deals You Won't Want to Miss
To honor those who have served for our country, restaurants are showing their support with some sweet deals and food freebies.
Franchises
The Service Industry: Why Veterans Are Flocking to the Franchise World
It has to do with focus, structure, camaraderie and a hard-earned ability to thrive within complex operations.
Franchises
3 Mission-Critical 'Hot Buttons' for Military Veteran Franchise Buyers
Incorporate these three strategies in your franchise system to recruit veterans striving for civilian success.
Veterans
Make a Personal Connection to Honor the Fallen This Memorial Day
Create Memorial Day traditions that truly recognize and appreciate the fallen.
Leadership
How the Memory of His Fallen Brothers Powers This Entrepreneur's Passion
On the worst day of his life, this Marine lost four of his best friends on the field of battle. Here is how he was able to change his life, and the lives of many, by honoring their memory.
Project Grow
3 Internet Entrepreneurs Finding Ways to Give Back
Let their examples inspire you.
Leadership
Taking Command: The Crew Is Only as Good as the Captain
There were only good sailors on the USS Montpelier, but a new commander was needed to make them a great crew.
Veterans Day
4 Ways This Veteran's Military Background Helps Him Run His Business
A marine and firefighter got a second career making others feel at home.