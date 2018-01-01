Mitt Romney

Save for Tax Clash, Veep Debate Mum on Small Business
Growth Strategies

Save for Tax Clash, Veep Debate Mum on Small Business

Joe Biden and Paul Ryan touch on the role of small businesses in economic recovery but stop short of outlining entrepreneurship policies.
Catherine Clifford
Is Romney Right About Startup Rates Dropping? (Opinion)
Starting a Business

Is Romney Right About Startup Rates Dropping? (Opinion)

Republican presidential candidate and former Mass. Gov. Mitt Romney set fact-checkers scrambling during this week's debate when he stated that new business startups were at 30-year lows.
Scott Shane | 2 min read
Debate 1: Obama, Romney Spar Over How to Tax Small Business
Growth Strategies

Debate 1: Obama, Romney Spar Over How to Tax Small Business

In Denver last night, the candidates talked about their plans to cut taxes for small businesses. But they challenged each other's definition of what constitutes a small business.
Catherine Clifford
Romney Is Right on Foreign Aid (Opinion)
Finance

Romney Is Right on Foreign Aid (Opinion)

The Republican challenger delivered an important message for economic development at the Clinton Global Initiative. U.S. foreign aid, he said, should be linked to efforts to promote free enterprise in the developing world.
Scott Shane | 4 min read
Going Global: Where Obama, Romney Stand on Trade
Growth Strategies

Going Global: Where Obama, Romney Stand on Trade

In the U.S., exporting and improved trade relations have become economic bright spots for small-business owners. We look at each candidate's global views.
Diana Ransom | 6 min read
Obama, Romney Battle Over Immigration
Growth Strategies

Obama, Romney Battle Over Immigration

It's a hot-button issue, and the Democrat and Republican candidates divide on the topic of illegal workers. The two come closer over foreign-born entrepreneurs.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read
Romney vs. Obama: Reigniting the Regulation Question
Finance

Romney vs. Obama: Reigniting the Regulation Question

When it comes to regulations, small businesses may feel the sting the most. Here, we parse how each of the candidates might alleviate those pressures.
Diana Ransom | 5 min read
What the SBA's Future Holds: Romney vs. Obama
Finance

What the SBA's Future Holds: Romney vs. Obama

How the presidential candidates view the Small Business Administration, the 59-year-old federal agency serving America's entrepreneurs.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read
Obama vs. Romney on Government Contracting and Federal Spending
Finance

Obama vs. Romney on Government Contracting and Federal Spending

With the Presidential election nearing, we break down the candidates' stance on small-business contracting and how they plan to invest -- or not invest -- future federal dollars.
Diana Ransom | 5 min read
The Forgotten Issue? Romney, Obama Stay Mum on Capital
Starting a Business

The Forgotten Issue? Romney, Obama Stay Mum on Capital

Neither candidate has said much about what they would do to help small businesses get the funding they need to run their business.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read
