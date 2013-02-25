Donald Trump for SBA Chief? Our Facebook Fans Weigh In We asked our readers who they want to replace Karen Mills at the helm of the Small Business Administration.

By Catherine Clifford

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Cortesia

Who would you like to see head up the Small Business Administration? Donald Trump? How about former Republican presidential candidate and Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney or tech billionaire Mark Cuban?

Those are the top choices of Entrepreneur's Facebook fans.

SBA chief Karen Mills recently announced that she will not stay on for a second term at the agency. There has been no official announcement yet on who will take her place. We asked our Facebook fans last week to tell us who they would like to see in her stead.

Many fans nominated themselves, and a handful said they thought the agency should be scrapped completely. Here's a list of other choices that surfaced.

  • Marketing guru Seth Godin
  • Virgin's visionary founder Richard Branson
  • Former General Electric CEO Jack Welch
  • Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos
  • Xerox CEO Ursula Burns

Mills, who came from the private sector, says her replacement must be devoted to small-business owners and entrepreneurs. "I always say I have the best job, because I represent and become the voice of 28 million small businesses all around this country in a country that values and promotes its entrepreneurs," Mills said Friday in a talk with reporters. "I know the next person will share this passion."

Who would you most like to see run the SBA? Respond to our poll here.
Catherine Clifford

Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC

Catherine Clifford is senior entrepreneurship writer at CNBC. She was formerly a senior writer at Entrepreneur.com, the small business reporter at CNNMoney and an assistant in the New York bureau for CNN. Clifford attended Columbia University where she earned a bachelor's degree. She lives in Brooklyn, N.Y. You can follow her on Twitter at @CatClifford.

