Jeff Bezos
Apple
Apple Threw Shade on Amazon With the Stealthy Selection of Its Very Own HQ2
Apple announced it was spending $1 billion on a new campus in Austin, Texas.
Amazon
New York Is Giving Amazon a Helipad and New Yorkers Are Furious
The governor and mayor are thrilled with Amazon. Ordinary New Yorkers just see higher rents and even more crowded subways.
3 Things To Know
60-Second Video: Check Out the FedEX for Space
Here are three thing entrepreneurs should know today.
3 Things To Know
60-Second Video: Tech CEOs Lose $61 Billion
Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Project Grow
5 Lessons from Jeff Bezos's 21 Years of Shareholder Letters
Their messages remind us how Bezos cautioned shareholders to wake up 'terrified' of their customers and to stay focused on 'Day 1.'
Failure
18 Brutal Business Failures by Wildly Successful Entrepreneurs (Infographic)
Even Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates made mistakes before making it big.
Jeff Bezos
Jeff Bezos Reveals What Inspires Him the Most at Work
The Amazon founder talked about how he makes decisions that make a real impact.
3 Things To Know
Beer Takes a Hit From Climate Change! 3 Things to Know Today.
Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
3 Things To Know
Mr. Bezos Goes to Washington? 3 Things to Know Today.
Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Jeff Bezos
Jeff Bezos Reveals His Daily Decision-Making Goal and 30 Other Crazy Things We've Learned About the Amazon Founder
The Amazon founder has come a long way.
Quizzes
Jeff Bezos Did What?! The Week In Entrepreneur News Quiz
How plugged in are you? Find out!