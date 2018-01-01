Matt Weinberger

Matt Weinberger

Based in San Francisco, Matt Weinberger is a tech reporter for Business Insider. Previously, he reported on application development and new enterprise technologies for IDG'S CITEworld, Computerworld, and Networkworld.

More From Matt Weinberger

Apple's Battery Apology Could Be Its Most Important Ever
Apple

Apple's Battery Apology Could Be Its Most Important Ever

It may be the most far-reaching apology Apple has had to make, and it could change the way the company does business.
4 min read
Apple's Board Says Tim Cook Has to Fly Private From Now on 'in the Interests of Security and Efficiency'
Apple

Apple's Board Says Tim Cook Has to Fly Private From Now on 'in the Interests of Security and Efficiency'

Cook racked up $93,109 in personal travel costs for Apple in 2017, which counts as part of his compensation package.
2 min read
A Co-Inventor of the iPhone Explains His Funny Job Interview With Steve Jobs and the Time Microsoft Sent Him a 'Very Large Dead Fish'
iPhone

A Co-Inventor of the iPhone Explains His Funny Job Interview With Steve Jobs and the Time Microsoft Sent Him a 'Very Large Dead Fish'

Ex-Apple exec Scott Forstall is best known as one of Steve Jobs' most trusted lieutenants, and a co-inventor of the iPhone.
3 min read
Bill Gates Takes Credit for a Classic Microsoft Game Coming Back, and We're Not Sure If It's a Joke
Bill Gates

Bill Gates Takes Credit for a Classic Microsoft Game Coming Back, and We're Not Sure If It's a Joke

'How many empires do you need?' Gates joked.
2 min read
Mark Zuckerberg's Quest to Kill the Smartphone Could Have Some Scary Side Effects
Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg's Quest to Kill the Smartphone Could Have Some Scary Side Effects

In 2016, Mark Zuckerberg revealed his ambitious 10-year plan for the company, calling his shot for a future where artificial intelligence, virtual and augmented reality and ubiquitous connectivity are all core to the social network's strategy.
6 min read
Why Mark Zuckerberg Can't Shut Up About Facebook While Tim Cook Thinks Apple Needs Secrets
Facebook

Why Mark Zuckerberg Can't Shut Up About Facebook While Tim Cook Thinks Apple Needs Secrets

When Facebook makes big changes, they can bring harm to marginalized communities, or force people to confront traumatic memories.
4 min read
Facebook Will Start Scanning 10,000 Posts a Second to Make Comments Less Terrible
Facebook

Facebook Will Start Scanning 10,000 Posts a Second to Make Comments Less Terrible

Deep Text is "deep learning-based text understanding engine," as Facebook puts it. Its ability to understand text like a human would is already being put to work in Facebook Messenger. And Facebook plans to take it a lot further.
3 min read
Microsoft Ventures New Investment Philosophy
Microsoft

Microsoft Ventures New Investment Philosophy

Microsoft is willing to financially support companies that are building awesome apps for HoloLens, or that are creating tools for the Azure cloud that help developers make and market their software.
2 min read
Apple Faces a Big Dilemma If It Wants to Become a Services Business
Apple

Apple Faces a Big Dilemma If It Wants to Become a Services Business

In its current form, Apple is in no way equipped to get in the notoriously tricky enterprise-services game.
5 min read
Peter Thiel and Mitt Romney Part of $100 Million Funding Round for Company That Wants to Be the Apple of Smart Homes
Smart Home

Peter Thiel and Mitt Romney Part of $100 Million Funding Round for Company That Wants to Be the Apple of Smart Homes

Here's what you should know about the Utah-based company Vivint.
5 min read
17 Incredible Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Apple
Apple

17 Incredible Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Apple

Apple is the most valuable company in the world -- and on Friday it officially turned 40 years old.
4 min read
Microsoft Is Testing a Cool Idea That Could One Day Let You Go to the DMV Over Skype
Skype

Microsoft Is Testing a Cool Idea That Could One Day Let You Go to the DMV Over Skype

It's a possible solution to the limitations of dealing with government agencies over the phone or email.
2 min read
How One Startup Wants to Solve an 'Insane' Problem for a $400 Billion Industry
Startup Profiles

How One Startup Wants to Solve an 'Insane' Problem for a $400 Billion Industry

Printing piles and piles of Bill Gates' and Steve Ballmer's emails in the early 2000's led to this business idea.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.