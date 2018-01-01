Nashville

Starting Up in Nashville: What Music City Offers Entrepreneurs
Project Grow

Starting Up in Nashville: What Music City Offers Entrepreneurs

The capital of Tennessee is fostering a growing ecosystem of entrepreneurs. Here's why.
Catherine Clifford | 8 min read
This Shaving Strop Makes Razors Last Longer
Wacky Business Ideas

This Shaving Strop Makes Razors Last Longer

A part-time singer's company provides a stylish way to save money
Judy Sutton Taylor | 4 min read
What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From 6 Country Music Icons
Entrepreneurs

What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From 6 Country Music Icons

Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire and Johnny Cash all fell down before standing up to become a few of the industry's greatest stars.
Brian Hughes | 6 min read
How One Man's Air Force Experience Led to Life as a Hydraulic Hose Franchisee
Franchise Players

How One Man's Air Force Experience Led to Life as a Hydraulic Hose Franchisee

Bill Lesswing worked as a PIRTEK employee for over a decade, and now he's transitioning to a franchisee as he opens the company's first Tennessee location.
Carly Okyle | 4 min read
The Project Music Accelerator Gives Music-Minded Entrepreneurs a Note-Worthy Education
Ready for Anything

The Project Music Accelerator Gives Music-Minded Entrepreneurs a Note-Worthy Education

The Tennessee-based boot camp program hits all the high notes for industry hopefuls and pulls strings to help them get started.
Michelle Goodman | 2 min read
9 Hot Startup U.S. Cities That Aren't San Francisco or New York
Project Grow

9 Hot Startup U.S. Cities That Aren't San Francisco or New York

These are the places where startup dreams come easier and cheaper, but can still pay off big.
Vanessa Richardson and Matt Villano | 10 min read
What Uber Has Learned About Expansion, Hurdles and Growing Pains
Uber

What Uber Has Learned About Expansion, Hurdles and Growing Pains

In this video, Uber East Coast general manager Meghan Verena Joyce talks about the company's road to success.
Catherine Clifford | 15+ min read
The Lesser Known Strategy to Avoiding Costly Legal Disputes in the Courtroom
Legal

The Lesser Known Strategy to Avoiding Costly Legal Disputes in the Courtroom

With a 'when in doubt – sue' society, this tactic can help avoid expensive legal bills.
Adam Knight | 5 min read
A Rising Tide Raises All Entrepreneurs
Competition

A Rising Tide Raises All Entrepreneurs

Stop focusing on competing. Instead your efforts should be directed toward creating the best product or service.
John Brubaker | 4 min read
What a DJ and a Rapping Cowboy Can Teach You About Branding
Branding

What a DJ and a Rapping Cowboy Can Teach You About Branding

Just like in the entertainment industry, you're either different or you're invisible.
John Brubaker | 6 min read

Nashville is the second largest city in Tennessee that is the epicenter of the country music industry. The city is also home to numerous other industries, including healthcare, publishing, banking and colleges and universities.

 
