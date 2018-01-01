Rebekah Iliff is the chief strategy officer for AirPR, a technology platform to increase public-relations performance that serves Fortune 500 and fast growing technology companies. Previously, she was the CEO of talkTECH Communications, where she created an industry-first methodology for emerging technology companies which positioned talkTECH as one of the fastest growing, launch-only PR firms in the U.S. Iliff holds a B.A. in philosophy from Loyola University Chicago, and an M.A. in organizational management and applied community psychology from Antioch University at Los Angeles (AULA).
Social Entrepreneurship
This Fashion Brand Has Built a Fanatical Following by Being Up Front With Its Politics
Wildfang donates substantial money to progressive causes and is willing to make a statement with its products, even if it loses money doing it.
Communication Strategies
4 Communication Strategies to Grow Your Business Without Spending Any Money
Small, thoughtful aspects of your everyday interactions can have the greatest impact.
Burnout
6 Realistic Tips For Disconnecting and Regaining Your Sanity
From spa days to evening strolls, these strategies may be your best bet for avoiding burnout.
Growth Strategies
How to Transform a Legacy Organization Into a Legendary Company
Startups are the business fixation of our time but a history of achievement is still the the best foundation for future of greatness.
Recommended Reading
5 Books That Will Make You Rethink Love, Influence, Creativity and Technology
Tired of lackluster news and poorly-curated content? Get fresh perspectives from these books.
Entrepreneurs
Why the South Is Emerging as the Next Promising Growth and Innovation Hub
Nashville attracting artists and entrepreneurs from across the globe.
Books
7 Timeless Books for Entrepreneurs, Activists and Future Innovators
Books, including some written decades before the internet was even an idea, are the antidote to the current deluge of digital misinformation.
Female Entrepreneurs
Why Owner-Operator Franchises Could Be a Fix For Your Entrepreneurial Spirit
From Tutu School to Barre3, female-owned franchises are changing the conversation.
Filmmakers
What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Filmmakers and Their Craft
Emerging filmmakers discuss what it takes to launch a film. To entrepreneurs, their words sound familiar.
Entrepreneurs
What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From the World's Best In Comedy
Hiring strategies, like setting up a festival, include bringing in people you like to be around.
Entrepreneur Reads
Brush Up on Your Manners and Learn How Adam Smith Can Change Your Life With These Books
Start thinking differently about entrepreneurship with the help of today's best storytellers and successful business professionals.
Events
These Comedians Weren't Kidding About Creating a World-Class Festival
SF Sketchfest founders talk teamwork, building an internationally-known event and ultimately finding satisfaction in your work.
Entrepreneurs
5 Things Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Fishermen
As entrepreneurs, may we strive to implement the humility and hard work of a fisherman to build stronger, community-driven, inclusive companies that ultimately have the ability to adapt and change.
Content Marketing
Creating Pinnacle Content to Measure, Evaluate, Empower
Continuous evaluation and evolution of your strategy is just as important as the actual content you publish.