Rebekah Iliff

Guest Writer
Chief Strategy Officer for AirPR

Rebekah Iliff is the chief strategy officer for AirPR, a technology platform to increase public-relations performance that serves Fortune 500 and fast growing technology companies. Previously, she was the CEO of talkTECH Communications, where she created an industry-first methodology for emerging technology companies which positioned talkTECH as one of the fastest growing, launch-only PR firms in the U.S. Iliff holds a B.A. in philosophy from Loyola University Chicago, and an M.A. in organizational management and applied community psychology from Antioch University at Los Angeles (AULA).

More From Rebekah Iliff

This Fashion Brand Has Built a Fanatical Following by Being Up Front With Its Politics
Social Entrepreneurship

This Fashion Brand Has Built a Fanatical Following by Being Up Front With Its Politics

Wildfang donates substantial money to progressive causes and is willing to make a statement with its products, even if it loses money doing it.
7 min read
4 Communication Strategies to Grow Your Business Without Spending Any Money
Communication Strategies

4 Communication Strategies to Grow Your Business Without Spending Any Money

Small, thoughtful aspects of your everyday interactions can have the greatest impact.
6 min read
Customers Flee for a Reason. You Need to Give Them Reasons Not to Stay.
Customer Relationship

Customers Flee for a Reason. You Need to Give Them Reasons Not to Stay.

You have to listen.
6 min read
6 Realistic Tips For Disconnecting and Regaining Your Sanity
Burnout

6 Realistic Tips For Disconnecting and Regaining Your Sanity

From spa days to evening strolls, these strategies may be your best bet for avoiding burnout.
7 min read
How to Transform a Legacy Organization Into a Legendary Company
Growth Strategies

How to Transform a Legacy Organization Into a Legendary Company

Startups are the business fixation of our time but a history of achievement is still the the best foundation for future of greatness.
7 min read
5 Books That Will Make You Rethink Love, Influence, Creativity and Technology
Recommended Reading

5 Books That Will Make You Rethink Love, Influence, Creativity and Technology

Tired of lackluster news and poorly-curated content? Get fresh perspectives from these books.
7 min read
Why the South Is Emerging as the Next Promising Growth and Innovation Hub
Entrepreneurs

Why the South Is Emerging as the Next Promising Growth and Innovation Hub

Nashville attracting artists and entrepreneurs from across the globe.
9 min read
7 Timeless Books for Entrepreneurs, Activists and Future Innovators
Books

7 Timeless Books for Entrepreneurs, Activists and Future Innovators

Books, including some written decades before the internet was even an idea, are the antidote to the current deluge of digital misinformation.
8 min read
Why Owner-Operator Franchises Could Be a Fix For Your Entrepreneurial Spirit
Female Entrepreneurs

Why Owner-Operator Franchises Could Be a Fix For Your Entrepreneurial Spirit

From Tutu School to Barre3, female-owned franchises are changing the conversation.
6 min read
What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Filmmakers and Their Craft
Filmmakers

What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Filmmakers and Their Craft

Emerging filmmakers discuss what it takes to launch a film. To entrepreneurs, their words sound familiar.
7 min read
What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From the World's Best In Comedy
Entrepreneurs

What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From the World's Best In Comedy

Hiring strategies, like setting up a festival, include bringing in people you like to be around.
5 min read
Brush Up on Your Manners and Learn How Adam Smith Can Change Your Life With These Books
Entrepreneur Reads

Brush Up on Your Manners and Learn How Adam Smith Can Change Your Life With These Books

Start thinking differently about entrepreneurship with the help of today's best storytellers and successful business professionals.
7 min read
These Comedians Weren't Kidding About Creating a World-Class Festival
Events

These Comedians Weren't Kidding About Creating a World-Class Festival

SF Sketchfest founders talk teamwork, building an internationally-known event and ultimately finding satisfaction in your work.
5 min read
5 Things Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Fishermen
Entrepreneurs

5 Things Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Fishermen

As entrepreneurs, may we strive to implement the humility and hard work of a fisherman to build stronger, community-driven, inclusive companies that ultimately have the ability to adapt and change.
5 min read
Creating Pinnacle Content to Measure, Evaluate, Empower
Content Marketing

Creating Pinnacle Content to Measure, Evaluate, Empower

Continuous evaluation and evolution of your strategy is just as important as the actual content you publish.
6 min read
